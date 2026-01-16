Tropical Storm Ada still brings strong winds, rains to parts of PH

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm (TS) Ada continues to bring strong winds to some parts of the country where wind signal no. 1 is hoisted, the weather bureau said on Friday.

The TS packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph0 near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

As of 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the cyclone was located 370 km. east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 430 km. east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, and slowly moving north-northwest.

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu on Jan. 16 due to Ada

The following areas are still under wind signal no. 1:

Luzon- The eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Mercedes, Basud, San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Daet, Talisay, Vinzons), Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of mainland Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, City of Masbate, Baleno, Aroroy), including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas- Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Dagami, Pastrana, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Julita, Dulag, Tolosa, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Kananga, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Burauen, Ormoc City, Matag-Ob, Villaba, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, City of Baybay), and the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, San Ricardo, San Francisco, Pintuyan)

Mindanao- Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur

READ: Tropical Storm Ada slows down east of Surigao City

The northeast monsoon and the periphery of Ada will also bring strong to gale-force gusts across Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, eastern Isabela, Aurora, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Cuyo Islands, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Caraga.

PAGASA also forecast Ada to cause heavy rainfall across Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Agusan del Norte.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said rough seas may prevail over the following coastal waters: northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Northern Samar; the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, and Eastern Samar; the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur; the seaboard of Camarines Norte; northern and eastern seaboards of Siargao-Bucas Grande and Polillo Islands; the eastern seaboards of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Sur; the seaboard of Aurora and northern mainland Quezon; the seaboard of Isabela; the eastern seaboards of mainland Cagayan and Babuyan Islands.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture to sea.

The cyclone is forecast to pass close to Eastern Samar and Northern Samar on Saturday, and Catanduanes on Sunday.

A further westward shift in the forecast track may result in a possible landfall over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region, PAGASA said. (PNA)

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