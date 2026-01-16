How Fiesta Señor began: The history behind Cebu’s Sto. Niño feast

Thousands join the Walk with Jesus in Cebu City on Thursday, January 8, which marks the start of the 461st Fiesta Señor celebration. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before Fiesta Señor became a celebration measured in millions of devotees, it began with a single image, a small group of onlookers, and a fragile peace forged in Cebu in 1565.

Every January, Cebu comes to a near standstill as hundreds of thousands gather to honor the Señor Sto. Niño, turning devotion into a city-wide spectacle known as Fiesta Señor. This is an annual celebration whose roots trace back more than four centuries to the very beginnings of Spanish rule in the Philippines.

What is Fiesta Señor?

Fiesta Señor is the annual religious feast in honor of the Sto. Niño de Cebu, the image of the Holy Child Jesus regarded as the oldest Christian relic in the country.

READ: What devotees should prepare to celebrate Fiesta Señor

At its core, the celebration is a public act of devotion, marked by novena masses, solemn processions, and personal vows. Still, it has also evolved into one of the largest cultural and civic events in the Philippines, culminating in the Sinulog Festival.

While today, Fiesta Señor is inseparable from street dancing, tourism, and spectacle, its origins were far more modest—and deeply “political.”

READ: Fiesta Señor traslacion: ‘Baptism, prayer, service ensure unity’

Why January?

The Sto. Niño feast was not originally celebrated in January.

According to historian and National Artist for Literature Dr. Resil Mojares, whose book The Feast of the Santo Niño: An Introduction to the History of a Cebuano Devotion remains the most authoritative account of the devotion, the earliest fiesta in honor of the Sto. Niño took place on May 15, 1565, shortly after Spanish forces led by Miguel López de Legazpi arrived in Cebu.

READ: Walk with Mary, devotees’ prayers: Jail time for the corrupt

This first celebration coincided with the founding of the Confraternity of the Holy Name, established to promote devotion to the Sto. Niño and patterned after a similar confraternity in Mexico, with Legazpi himself serving as hermano mayor.

Over time, however, the Sto. Niño feast became entangled with another, more politically charged celebration: April 28, the date Legazpi formally took possession of Cebu and marked the beginning of Spanish colonial rule. That date also coincided with the feast day of San Vidal, an obscure Italian martyr named the “patron saint of the city.”

READ: FACES OF SINULOG: Mary Rose Maghuyop, Santo Niño bearer

It was only later—by the mid-18th century—that the Sto. Niño feast was separated from the April 28 civic celebration and transferred to January, allowing the devotion to develop its own religious identity, distinct from the symbolism of Spanish imperial power.

The birth of a devotion

The first Sto. Niño fiesta in 1565 was historic not only as a religious event but as a political turning point.

Mojares writes that during the May 15 celebration, around 30 Cebuanos—who had come to ask for the return of the image—were allowed to observe the ceremonies. They were said to be “struck with awe” by the reverence shown to the Sto. Niño, helping ease tensions between the Spaniards and the native population.

The moment paved the way for negotiations between Legazpi and Rajah Tupas, culminating in a peace treaty on June 4, 1565. Tupas and members of his family would later convert to Catholicism, signaling the start of three centuries of Spanish rule.

Yet this beginning, Mojares stresses, was “modest and tentative.” In the early years, it was unclear whether the Spaniards would even remain in the Philippines, as ambitions of evangelizing China loomed larger. When the colonial center shifted to Manila in 1570 with the rise of the galleon trade, Cebu was left economically stagnant—a backwater city with a small population and thin Spanish presence.

Early devotion and early struggles

The Augustinians, the first missionaries in Cebu, spearheaded the promotion of the Sto. Niño devotion. Their task was eased by the absence of Islam in Cebu at the time of Spanish contact, but complicated by resistance to colonial impositions such as tribute and forced labor, as well as by deep-rooted Malay animist beliefs.

Precolonial Visayans venerated nature spirits (diwata), ancestors, and sacred images called larawan or tao-tao, housed in homes or makeshift shrines rather than permanent temples. Against this backdrop, Christian devotion advanced slowly and unevenly.

Records of how the Sto. Niño feast was celebrated in the first two centuries are scarce. One rare description comes from Jesuit priest Pedro Chirino, who wrote in 1600 of a solemn procession held yearly—then on April 28—from the Church of St. Augustine to the site where the image was found. The event featured banquets, bullfights, fireworks made by Chinese artisans, and the ceremonial carrying of the city banner.

Even then, the fiesta was already both religious and civic.

Faith and power intertwined

Central to the early fiesta was the Pendón de Castilla, a crimson banner bearing a gold castle—the heraldic emblem of the Kingdom of Castile. Always carried ahead of the Sto. Niño in procession, the banner symbolized Spanish sovereignty, placing the Child squarely within the context of imperial rule.

Though San Vidal was the official patron saint, Mojares notes that the Sto. Niño quickly became the de facto patron of the city, the diocese, and Spanish authority in the Philippines. The image was presented as a Child-King, addressed as Señor, dressed in royal garments, bearing the coat of arms of Spain’s Habsburg rulers, and even accorded ceremonial gun salutes during processions.

Religion and politics, in this period, were inseparable.

From subdued ritual to enduring tradition

For much of the 16th and 17th centuries, the Sto. Niño devotion remained relatively subdued. Cebu’s population was small, its economy stagnant, and its Spanish and clerical presence limited. By the late 1500s, the city had fewer than 100 Spanish residents, with only a handful of Augustinian friars tending to a vast territory.

Yet the devotion endured.

By the 19th century, as Cebu experienced renewed economic activity, accounts describe increasingly elaborate celebrations—streets adorned with arches and tapestries, ships in the port decorated with flags, cannons booming, and music filling the air.

Despite disputes between church and civil authorities over symbols like the Pendón de Castilla, the Sto. Niño remained central to Cebuano life.

A feast that outlived empire

The Spanish rule ended in 1898. War devastated Cebu during World War II. Political regimes rose and fell. Through all this, the Sto. Niño devotion persisted.

By the time Fiesta Señor took its modern January form, it had shed much of its overt colonial symbolism while retaining its core meaning: a communal act of faith.

Today, whether expressed in solemn prayer, barefoot processions, or the rhythmic steps of the Sinulog, the Sto. Niño remains, as Mojares writes, “the most powerful symbol of the Cebuanos as a community.”

Five centuries on, Fiesta Señor is a living record of Cebu’s layered history of faith, power, survival, and collective memory./ The Feast of the Santo Niño: An Introduction to the History of a Cebuano Devotion by Dr. Resil Mojares

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