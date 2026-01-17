Faces of Sinulog: Barry Luche, acclaimed festival choreographer, designer

Barry Luche, multi-awarded festival choreographer and fashion designer | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Erram

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Anyone involved in the country’s festival and fashion scene, Sinulog in particular, is sure to know the name Barry Luche, a multi-awarded choreographer and designer with decades worth of experience.

What most people do not know, however, is that his years of acclaim and loss recently took on a new beginning when he deepened his faith and devotion.

Awards may define a career, but redemption defines a life.

READ: The designer behind Daanbantayan’s Sinulog Festival Queen’s viral costume

‘It takes a village’

From a young age, Barry Luche had always been aware of his queerness. With both parents in politics, he constantly worried about expectations and struggled to open up with his family.

His fears were eased when he realized that they would support him regardless of how he expressed himself.

“One time, my dad saw me sketching dresses, and I thought he was going to scold me. Instead, he said that I was good at drawing, and I should be enrolled in fashion design school,” he told CDN Digital.

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Barry Luche managed to become a professional fashion designer while also pursuing a degree in education at Southwestern University. Instead of classrooms, however, Barry soon found himself teaching in gyms and stages when he began his stint as a choreographer in the 1990s.

“My dad was a municipal councilor [in Daanbantayan] and chairman of the Committee of Tourism. He asked me what we could do to promote our place, and I said, ‘Why not join the Sinulog?’” he shared.

In their first year of joining the Sinulog Festival, Daanbantayan managed to place second overall, with Barry also taking pride in his designs that won best in costume.

Their streak of success continued, even bagging the championship title several times in the early 2000s.

READ: ‘Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan’ returns to its roots in Mabolo

Barry behind the scenes

Amid the wins, Barry Luche fell into a life of vices. He shared that during the peak of his career, he got into drugs and was once even caught by authorities.

“Kung unsa ko ka successful, unsa sad ko ka down sa akong pagkatao,” he said.

(“How successful I was, was also how low of a person I turned out to be.”)

Fortunately, his family continued to stay by his side and even helped him get into a rehabilitation center in 2000, where he spent six months changing himself for the better.

“Niana akong papa, ‘Nak, dili pa ulahi ang tanan. Try to pray.’ Naminaw ko sa iyaha,” he said.

(“My father told me that it’s not too late, that I can try to pray. I listened to his advice.”)

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When Barry Luche lost his parents, he also heeded the same reminder. It was faith, he said, that saved him in the end.

“If you will just cry for help and pray, naa juy maminaw. From that point, diretso na. Nibalik na akong pangalan. Naa nay ni-hire nako balik. Nibalik siya pag balik nako sa Ginoo,” he added.

(“If you cry out for help and pray, someone will listen. From there, things started to fall into place. I reclaimed my name and was hired again. I got back to my feet when I went back to the Lord.”)

Contingents from all over the country continue to seek his choreographing and design skills, especially during festival season.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds

Barry Luche’s recent win

During the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026, Barry once again earned another championship title under his belt when the Lambo Mabolo secured top spots in the Ritual Showdown, musicality, and costume categories.

Throughout their months of practice, he consistently reminded the young performers to maintain and deepen their faith as he did, especially towards Señor Santo Niño, whom they offered their dances to.

“Ang akong ingon sa mga bata: Ayaw mog kahadlok. Always pray for your success,” he said.

(“I tell the kids: Don’t be afraid. Always pray for your success.”)

READ: COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Legacy lives on

Barry Luche now hopes to create a foundation for aspiring choreographers, offering guidance and support in a field full of temptations.

He stressed that through trust in God and discipline in oneself, anything can be achieved.

“Ako ang buhing saksi sa saying nga, ‘Push lang nang push.’ With heartfelt prayer, walay imposible sa ngalan sa Ginoo. Sa tanang mga choreographer ug performer, laban lang kay walay bayad mangandoy.”

(“I am living proof of the saying, ‘Just keep going.’ With heartfelt prayer, nothing is impossible in the name of God. To all choreographers and performers, keep fighting, because dreaming doesn’t cost a thing.”)

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