Devotee City opens Friday to house Sinulog pilgrims

This January 2020 photo shows the Devotee City put up at the South Road Properties, beside the Compania Maritimia building.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government will open this year’s Sinulog Devotee City on Friday, January 16, to provide free shelter and basic services to pilgrims arriving for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog festivities.

Devotee City will be set up in front of the Cebu Central Post Office along A. Pigafetta Street, within the Plaza Independencia area, and just a short walk from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

City officials expect around 900 to 1,000 pilgrims to stay at the facility, which will operate from January 16 to 18, 2026. Preparatory and post-activity operations are scheduled from January 13 to 20.

READ: Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City

The temporary shelter is part of the city’s annual preparations for the Sinulog season, which draws thousands of devotees from across Cebu and other parts of the country to attend novena masses and major religious processions honoring the Señor Santo Niño.

What is Devotee City?

The Sinulog Devotee City is a designated temporary shelter and service area for pilgrims, particularly those coming from outside Cebu City. It offers free sleeping quarters, basic facilities, and essential services to devotees attending Fiesta Señor religious activities over several days.

To avail themselves of accommodation, pilgrims must present bus or shipping line tickets as proof that they traveled from outside Cebu City. Staying at the Devotee City is free of charge.

The initiative was launched in 1996 after city officials recognized the need for an organized shelter for the growing number of pilgrims who could not afford hotel accommodations during the Sinulog season.

Location and setup

Over the years, the Devotee City has been erected in various areas, often using container vans as temporary shelters. This year’s site near the Cebu Central Post Office mirrors previous setups close to Fort San Pedro and Plaza Independencia.

Authorities said the strategic location allows pilgrims easier access to the Basilica while keeping them within a secured and managed area.

Multiple departments involved

More than 10 city departments are involved in the Devotee City operations.

The office of Councilor Francis Esparis oversees overall coordination, while the City Health Department monitors the health and safety of pilgrims. The Department of Social Welfare and Services provides manpower support, while security is handled jointly by PROBE, the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team, and the Cebu City Police Office.

Traffic management is under the Cebu City Transportation Office, disaster preparedness is handled by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and registration and ID issuance are managed by the Department of Manpower Development and Placement with support from the Management Information and Computer Services.

Cleaning and maintenance are handled by the Department of Public Services in coordination with the Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team.

Significance during Fiesta Señor

City officials said the Devotee City plays a crucial role during the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations, offering a safe and dignified space for pilgrims whose participation is rooted in deep religious devotion to the Santo Niño.

With the annual influx of devotees attending novena masses and major religious events, the facility helps ease congestion around churches and public spaces while ensuring pilgrims have access to shelter, sanitation, and medical care.

Authorities reminded devotees that accommodation at the Devotee City is on a first-come, first-served basis, as the facility cannot accommodate all who travel to Cebu City during the Sinulog season.

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