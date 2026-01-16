Sinulog Idol 2026: Talisay City’s Maricel Binggay is grand champion

Maricel Binggay wins big in the 17th season of The Sinulog Idol. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — After days of competition, the 21-year-old Maricel Binggay of Talisay City emerged as the grand champion of Sinulog Idol Season 17.

Powerful voices filled the Fuente Osmeña Circle as the top six finalists battled during the finale on January 15, 2026.

After two rounds of singing, Binggay won the top title and a cash prize of ₱100,000 following her soulful renditions of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and Cebuano song “Karon” by Kim Sanchez.

A crowd favorite, Binggay also won a Star of the Night title during the Idol’s Choice Night.

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Following her at second place was 24-year-old Francis Alinsonorin from Naga City, who went home with ₱50,000 after wowing the audience with “Skyline Pigeon” by Elton John and “Tila” by Lani Misalucha.

Alinsonorin previously won two Star of the Night titles during the Face-off/Upbeat Night and the Judge’s Choice Night.

At third place was Porsche Malingin of Carcar City, winning a ₱30,000 cash prize for her striking performances of Angeline Quinto’s “Lipad ng Pangarap” and Celine Dion’s “All by Myself.”

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Meanwhile, Martin Lausa from Toledo City won fourth place after singing “Angels Brought Me Here” by Guy Sebastian.

Carcar City’s Evan Villacastin followed at fifth place with his rendition of “Everything I Own” by Bread, while Cebu City native Keej Remoto placed sixth following his performance of “Taller, Stronger, Better” by Guy Sebastian.

All runner-ups also brought home cash prizes and a trophy.

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The Sinulog Idol competition is a week-long singing contest where finalists go through days of intensive training, from vocals and dance to communication skills and emotional management.

This year’s edition featured 12 finalists who underwent a series of elimination rounds before the grand finale.

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