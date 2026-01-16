Ada: DSWD on ‘Blue Alert,’ assures relief aid for affected residents

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepared for the possible onslaught of Tropical Storm Ada. | Photo from DSWD Field Office 7 – Central Visayas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has placed its offices on blue alert status as tropical storm Ada, the first cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year, continues to be monitored.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of DSWD Disaster Response and Management Group said a blue alert means the agency would be preparing and putting its disaster response plans in place.

“Ang buong DSWD, kabilang ang aming mga Field Offices, ay patuloy na naghahanda at nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan na madadaanan ni Bagyong Ada,” Dumlao said on a statement on January 15.

(The whole DSWD, including our Field Offices, will continue to prepare and coordinate with the local governments where Storm Ada will pass.)

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu on Jan. 16 due to Ada

She added that more than 2.7 million family food packs had already been positioned across the country to allow faster delivery of assistance to affected communities.

The DSWD is also coordinating with port authorities and local government units to provide food aid to passengers who may be stranded due to trip suspensions.

READ: 4,000 stranded as ‘Ada’ becomes tropical storm

The agency has placed disaster response vehicles, mobile kitchens, mobile water stations, and mobile command centers on standby for immediate deployment if conditions worsen.

Dumlao also urged the public to remain cautious and follow local advisories as the weather disturbance might bring adverse effects in parts of the country.

Tropical Storm Ada

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, January 16, Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Nokaen) continues to move slowly north northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Eastern Visayas.

According to the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the center was last observed at 370 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 430 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, with gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

READ: Tropical Depression Ada may affect northern Cebu: forecasts

The state weather bureau has since hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in the following areas:

Luzon: The eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Mercedes, Basud, San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Daet, Talisay, Vinzons), Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of mainland Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, City of Masbate, Baleno, Aroroy) including Ticao and Burias Islands.

Visayas: Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Dagami, Pastrana, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Julita, Dulag, Tolosa, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Kananga, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Burauen, Ormoc City, Matag-Ob, Villaba, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, City of Baybay), and the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, San Ricardo, San Francisco, Pintuyan).

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

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