Lahar feared as ‘Ada’ threatens to bring heavy rains to Albay

View of Mayon Volcano taken from Daraga, Albay on Thursday, June 15, 2023. | PHOTO: INQUIRER.net / Ram Nabong

LEGAZPI CITY—Local government and disaster response officials in Albay have stepped up precautions against possible lahar flows as Tropical Storm “Ada” threatens to bring heavy rains to the province.

To prevent hazards from the ongoing effusive eruption of Mayon Volcano, the Guinobatan municipal disaster risk reduction and management office (MDRRMO) ordered the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from high-risk areas to safer locations, MDRRMO chief Joy Maravillas told the Inquirer on Thursday.

“There are 2,067 families, or 6,723 individuals, who will be evacuated. They come from the villages of Maninila and Masarawag, which are located on the slopes of Mt. Mayon and fall within the 7- to 8-kilometer danger zones,” Maravillas said.

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu on Jan. 16 due to Ada

The move comes as Mayon continues to emit lava and volcanic debris, which could mix with heavy rainfall and trigger fast-moving and destructive lahar flows, which could trap residents and potentially isolate communities if conditions worsen.

Paul Karson Alanis, resident volcanologist at the Lignon Hill Mayon Observatory Station, said heavy rains from Ada could trigger lahar flows, particularly in Guinobatan town.

READ: Bicol provinces brace for Tropical Depression Ada

Alanis, however, said they do not have an estimate of the potential volume of volcanic materials and debris that could cascade during heavy rains, adding that “not all volcanic materials will be washed down at once.”

A total of 4,039 people from 1,133 families have so far been evacuated from several towns and cities in Albay as Mayon Volcano remains under alert level 3 (high level of volcanic unrest), according to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (Apsemo).

Evacuation continues

Tabaco City recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 489 families (1,713 people) displaced. This was followed by Malilipot with 406 families (1,482 people), and Camalig with 207 families (733 people).

Guinobatan reported four affected families (16 people), while Ligao City listed 26 families (94 people).

Albay Gov. Noel Rosal suspended classes on Friday and Saturday as part of preparedness measures for the onslaught of Ada.

In an advisory issued Wednesday, Rosal said the preemptive move aims to mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall expected in the province, which could significantly increase the risk of flooding, lahar flows, river swelling and landslides.

Claudio Yucot, Office of Civil Defense Bicol regional director, said Ada was expected to bring 100 to 200 millimeters of rainfall.

“Although Mayon will not be directly hit, it remains a major threat that we are closely monitoring, and we are prepared for any eventualities as everything is organized,” Yucot said.

According to its Thursday bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Mayon continues to exhibit lava dome extrusion and lava flows, with visible crater glow.

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