Pagasa: Ada’s landfall remains possible next week

Tracking Ada’s course and landfall | Image from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm (TS) Ada’s landfall is still possible next week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday.

TS Ada was last located 370 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 430 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said Ada will move generally northwestward from Friday through Saturday before turning slowly north-northwestward to northeastward by Sunday.

By Tuesday evening, the tropical storm is forecast to move southeastward while remaining over the sea east of the Bicol Region.

“A further westward shift in the forecast track may result in a possible landfall over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region,” Pagasa said in its update.

By then, Pagasa said Ada may weaken into a tropical depression.

READ: Ada strengthens to tropical storm; signal No. 1 raised in more areas

However, it noted that “it must be emphasized that heavy rainfall and severe winds may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone.”

Ada is expected to bring a tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 at most.

Meanwhile, the following areas are under TCWS No. 1:

Luzon

The eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Mercedes, Basud, San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Daet, Talisay, Vinzons)

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

the eastern portion of mainland Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, City of Masbate, Baleno, Aroroy), including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

The northern and central portions of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Dagami, Pastrana, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Julita, Dulag, Tolosa, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Kananga, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Burauen, Ormoc City, Matag-Ob, Villaba, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, City of Baybay)

The eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, San Ricardo, San Francisco, Pintuyan)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

/mcm

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