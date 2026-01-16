ICC urges PNP to testify in Duterte crimes against humanity case

The International Criminal Court in The Hague. — AP

MANILA, Philippines — The Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has appealed to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to testify against former President Rodrigo Duterte, as the ICC investigates Duterte for crimes against humanity.

The ICC office said in a statement on Thursday (Friday in Manila), “The Office is appealing for direct witnesses to these incidents, including members of the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies who were involved in these incidents, to come forward and speak with members of the Office.”

READ: ICC prosecutors charge Duterte with 3 counts of crimes against humanity

The ICC also provided an online form where witnesses can submit their complaints securely.

On March 12, 2025, Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and detained at Villamor Air Base the same day. He has since been held in The Hague.

A complaint against Duterte was filed with the ICC in June 2017. In March 2018, Duterte announced the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the court.

READ: Over 1,300 evidence items vs Duterte disclosed by ICC prosecution

However, the withdrawal took effect a year later, in March 2019, allowing the ICC to retain jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed in the Philippines between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, while the country was still a member.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief during Duterte’s administration, has not publicly appeared following reports of an ICC arrest warrant against him.

READ: Dela Rosa in Davao, still no ICC warrant — DILG chief

At least 6,000 people were killed during the war on drugs under Duterte’s administration, according to official government data. However, human rights watchdogs and the ICC prosecutor estimate the death toll to be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019. /mcm

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