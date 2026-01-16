Fiesta Señor 2026: Safety guidelines issued ahead of fluvial parade

An aerial shot of the 2024 fluvial parade in honor of the Señor Santo Niño. The galleon carrying the images of the Sagrada Familia sailed through the Mactan Channel on January 20, 2024. | Photo by Dwayne Baring

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has issued safety and operational guidelines for vessels participating in the Fiesta Señor 2026 fluvial parade on Saturday, January 17.

The guidelines aim to ensure order, safety, and solemnity during the fluvial procession. The event traditionally draws hundreds of participating boats and thousands of spectators along Cebu’s coastal waters.

Operational guidelines for the Fluvial Parade

The Coast Guard District Central Visayas reminded boat owners and operators that only registered vessels could participate. The office also issued specific instructions based on vessel classification to manage traffic and reduce the risk of accidents.

Large vessels classified under the “blue category” were directed to proceed to their designated pre-positioning areas near the First Cebu–Mactan Bridge.

These vessels are required to follow the official fluvial route from the bridge to Pier 2. They are to proceed only upon clearance and instructions from the Philippine Coast Guard.

For yellow-category vessels, which include motor bancas, the PCG ordered operators to remain stationary within the Cebu South Coastal area.

They prohibited free maneuvering along the main procession route to prevent congestion and reduce the risk of collisions.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026: Coast Guard enters final phase of preparations for fluvial procession

The PCG also emphasized that the galleon carrying the image of Señor Santo Niño should be given sufficient maneuvering space. This must be done at all times to prevent maritime incidents.

Vessel owners and operators were instructed to comply with safety measures and directions issued by the coast guard marshals deployed along the route.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026: Coast Guard conducts initial dry run for fluvial procession

Safety reminders

The coast guard further reminded participants to observe specific safety protocols during the fluvial procession.

These included maintaining a base speed of five knots, keeping a minimum distance of 50 meters between vessels, and ensuring that all passengers wear life jackets.

Overloading of boats is strictly prohibited.

Boat operators and passengers were also urged to observe silence and solemnity during prayer and ritual portions. They are also asked to properly dispose of trash.

At the same time, the PCG outlined several prohibitions during the event:

Overtaking

Using unregistered vessels or jet skis

Unnecessary movement on board

Swimming near participating boats

Littering and drinking alcohol

Authorities also warned against disrupting the procession by cutting into the parade flow or interfering with ritual boats.

Participants urged to comply

The coast guard advised the public and participants to remain alert. The public must also follow emergency protocol and comply with instructions from maritime authorities, police, and event organizers.

Officials said cooperation from vessel owners, operators, and participants remains critical to ensuring a safe, orderly, and meaningful Fiesta Señor 2026 fluvial parade.

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