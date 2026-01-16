Marcos: Faith, moral discipline key to ‘Bagong Pilipinas’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivering a speech | Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday stressed the importance of faith and moral discipline in nation-building and in moving closer to the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ as he joined the Muslim Filipino community in observing Al Isra Wal Miraj.

In his message, the president said the commemoration of the Night Journey and Ascension of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offers enduring lessons on trust in divine guidance, perseverance in the face of adversity, and responsibility to the greater good.

Marcos emphasized that religious faith attains its fullest meaning when it is translated into concrete action that contributes to nation-building.

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“May this commemoration also remind us that faith and moral discipline attain their fullest meaning when carried into our shared duty to nation-building,” Marcos said.

“For genuine faith shines brightest in actions that honor both personal conviction and the common good,” he added.

Marcos noted that national development is forged through perseverance, sacrifice, and solidarity, particularly during times of challenge.

He said these values, deeply rooted in faith traditions, help shape disciplined, compassionate, and service-oriented citizens.

“When faith fuels purpose and service is guided by conscience, we move closer to a Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) where dignity is defended, opportunities reach every Filipino, and progress is truly inclusive,” Marcos said.

The President said moral clarity and ethical responsibility are essential in promoting social harmony and ensuring that growth benefits all sectors of society.

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He added that the occasion reinforces the importance of humility and steadfast resolve, values that strengthen not only personal character but also public life.

“Let its remembrance fortify your will in adversity, showing that true resilience is not the absence of hardship, but the courage to face it with grace and responsibility before the Almighty,” Marcos said. (PNA)

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