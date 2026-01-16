Fuel prices: Surge of up to P2/liter expected on Jan. 20

A gasoline attendant grabs the fuel nozzle at a gas station in Kalayaan Avenue, Quezon City on May 25, 2020. | INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA [FILE PHOTO]

MANILA, Philippines — Next week, motorists may have to pay more for their fuel. This as increases are expected to reach up to P2 per liter because of several geopolitical tensions.

Diesel prices could increase by P1.80 to P2 per liter starting Jan. 20, said Leo Bellas, Jetti Petroleum president.

READ: Oil prices slump after Trump eases concerns over Iran, US stocks rise

Gasoline prices may likewise jump by P1 to P1.20 per liter.

If implemented, the price hikes would mark the fourth consecutive increase for diesel and the second for gasoline.

For the first four days of trading this week, Bellas said the prices of crude oil and refined fuel products had “increased significantly.”

READ: Oil prices to go up to P1.50 next week due to supply issues

“[This was] due to the volatile and unpredictable environment arising from the simultaneous geopolitical tensions in Venezuela, Iran and the Black Sea, despite the potential supply glut looming over the market,” he said.

“The protests in Iran and the threat of US intervention in support of demonstrators have raised concerns that the ensuing conflict could spread and threaten flows through the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial route for oil supply coming from the Persian Gulf in the Middle East. INQ

READ: Iran halts executions as Gulf allies pull Trump back from strike – US

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