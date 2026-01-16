Coast Guard official gunned down in Zamboanga Sibugay

Investigators conduct a detailed examination of the vehicle of the Philippine Coast Guard official who was shot dead on Thursday evening, January 15, 2026. Photo by Ipil Municipal Police Station

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – A Philippine Coast Guard official was shot dead on Thursday evening along the national highway in Veterans village in Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The victim was identified as Lieutenant Junior Grade Glennick Ytang, 32, of Barangay Cabantian, Davao City, who was the commander of the Coast Guard Ipil Sub-Station.

Major Marjan Sali, Ipil police chief, said responding teams found the victim inside his pickup vehicle, behind the wheel with fatal gunshot wounds on his head, left hand, and left chest that resulted in the victim’s immediate death.

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Based on initial reports, the Coast Guard official was returning to his vehicle after purchasing coffee in a nearby shop and was speaking on his cellphone as he walked toward his pickup truck.

Witnesses said that after pumping bullets into the victim, the gunman fled in the direction of RT Lim on board a motorcycle.

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Crime scene investigators recovered two deformed slugs and six empty shells of caliber 9mm.

Investigators are still delving into the likely motive of the attack.

Authorities were also collecting available CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the gunman and his accomplices.

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