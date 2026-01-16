Fun games and practical financial talks at MLhuiller Perya Day 3

The spirit of Sinulog continues with MLhuillier’s (ML) Perya and Usapang ML, bringing the classic perya excitement and practical financial conversations to the heart of the city.

The fun doesn’t stop until January 18, so there are even more reasons for you to come and celebrate with MLhuillier, at Fuente Osmeña Circle.

On Wednesday night, January 14, 2026, Fuente Osmeña Circle came alive with lights, laughter, and joy as locals and visitors joined the festivities. The lively atmosphere was fueled by MLhuillier staff, who hosted crowd-favorite games—from the thrill of color games to the simple fun of tossing coins to the table, hoping they would land on a winning square.

Visitors didn’t just play, they also captured memories at a free photo booth, perfect for friends and families. Fresh flowers, available starting at P99, added a colorful and charming touch to the perya experience, making it even more festive.

Adding to the fun, MLhuillier gave away prizes such as shirts, caps, coin purses, notebooks, ball pens, and informative pamphlets, ensuring the night was not only entertaining but also rewarding for everyone who joined.

Usapang ML: Jewellers night

On its third night, dubbed “Jeweller Night: Why Gold?”, Joenalyn Molina, Assistant Manager of MLhuillier, shared valuable insights about investing in gold at the program booth.

“Why gold? Because gold increases in value… yung pera kasi pwedeng mawala, but kapag bibili ka ng gold, it’s also a good form of investment,” Molina told the host when asked why people should invest in gold. She added that one of the benefits of gold is that you can always wear it, making it both a practical and valuable investment.

According to Molina, in the Philippines, the best-selling gold jewelry are those with 14 karats (58.5 percent gold and 41.5 percent other metals) and 18 karats (75 percent gold and 25 percent other metals), as they are durable enough for daily use.

She explained that pure 24K gold is malleable, but 14K and 18K pieces still retain their value and are pawnable, making them smart choices for investment.

Tips on buying gold jewelry

Molina also shared practical tips for buyers. When purchasing gold jewelry, check the stamp, usually indicated in numbers such as 750 or 585, which represent the gold’s purity and help verify its quality. However, she warned buyers not to rely solely on stamps, as they can be easily copied. Instead, she advised purchasing gold from reputable and trusted jewelry stores.

“If you really want to buy, go to reputable jewelry stores—such as MLhuillier,” she said. With more than 46,000 jewelry stores nationwide, MLhuillier continues to strengthen its presence while promoting financial literacy and inclusion across the Philippines.

The fun doesn’t stop until January 18, so there are even more reasons for you to come and celebrate with MLhuillier, at Fuente Osmeña Circle.