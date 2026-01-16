Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu

A fast craft was moored at the Port of Camotes in northern Cebu after authorities canceled sea trips between the islands and nearby Ormoc City in Leyte due to Tropical Storm Ada. | Photo from Cebu People’s Action Center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has not been spared from the effects of Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Naekon) as bad weather prompted authorities to cancel sea trips and ground flights.

On Friday, January 16, a total of 16 domestic flights were grounded. They were mostly bound to and from Siargao and Calbayog.

Meanwhile, at least 164 passengers in Central Visayas have been left stranded following the cancellation of sea trips in various parts of the country, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

READ: Live updates: TD Ada

As of Friday, 89 rolling cargoes and five vessels in the region took shelter in ports here. They are awaiting clearance to resume their respective voyages.

Tropical Storm Ada

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the eye of TS Ada was last located 325 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The tropical depression currently packs winds with strengths of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching 80 kph.

READ: Ada’s northwestward track leaves over 5,000 stranded

As Ada approaches the Philippine landmass, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has placed a total of 66 areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

The state weather bureau has also issued weather advisories and rainfall alerts in Cebu due to the tropical storm.

Ada is forecasted to remain a tropical storm category while moving over the sea east of Visayas and Southern Luzon. This tropical cyclone may weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday, January 20.

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu on Jan. 16 due to Ada

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