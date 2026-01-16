Alex Eala opens Australian Open debut vs. USA’s Parks

Alex Eala celebrates after winning the gold medal in the SEA Games 2025 women’s tennis singles. –POC MEDIA POOL

MANILA – Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala will kick off her campaign at the Australian Open against American Alycia Parks at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

The 20-year-old reached a career-high No. 49 after reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 10.

Seeded No. 4 in the WTA 250 event, Eala fell to No. 7 seed Chinese Wang Xinyu, 7-5, 5-7, 4-6.

READ: Alex Eala ends PH 26-year wait for women’s singles gold at SEAG

At the Kooyong Classic on Wednesday, the 2025 SEA Games gold medalist defeated Croatian Donna Vekic, 6-3, 6-4, in their exhibition match.

Eala also conquered the 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist at the ASB Classic round of 32, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Eala hopes to carry the momentum when she meets the 6-foot-1 Parks, currently No. 100 in the WTA rankings.

Parks, winner of three WTA 125 titles, peaked at No. 40 in 2023.

The Atlanta native made history on her Grand Slam debut at the 2021 US Open, blasting a 129 mph serve to duplicate Venus Williams’ record (achieved in 2007) for fastest serve by a woman at the tournament’s history.

READ: Alex Eala reaches new high at World No. 49 ahead of Australian Open

Alex Eala is the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam match in the Open era when she scored a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) victory over 14th seed Clara Tauson in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

As a wild card at the WTA1000 Miami Open, she beat three Grand Slam champions in a row to reach the semifinals.

Eala earned her first WTA title after prevailing over Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, at the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last September. (PNA)

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