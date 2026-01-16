Ticket sold in Marikina wins P15.8-M Super Lotto jackpot

(Photo courtesy of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office)

MANILA, Philippines – A bettor from Metro Manila bagged the P15.8-million jackpot in Thursday’s Super Lotto 6/49 draw.

In an advisory on Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Marikina City correctly guessed the winning combination of 14-24-10-05-15-11.

READ: Lotto draw results, January 15, 2026

The winner has one year to claim the P15,840,000 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than P10,000 are subject to a 20% tax.

READ: Lone bettor wins Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Thursday, Jan. 15

Meanwhile, 81 others won PHP50,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,763 won P1,200 each for four correct digits; and 35.655 will settle for P50 each for three correct digits.

The SuperLotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

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