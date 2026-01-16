PH passport now ranks 73rd worldwide: What it means for Filipino travelers

File photo

Filipino travelers are getting a modest boost in global mobility as the Philippine passport continues to inch upward in international rankings.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, the Philippine passport now ranks 73rd worldwide in January 2026, granting holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 64 out of 227 destinations around the globe.

This marks an improvement from previous standings. In October 2025, the Philippines was placed 79th.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports issued by 199 countries, measuring how freely their citizens can travel without securing a visa in advance.

Often regarded as the most authoritative global passport ranking, the index draws from exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which tracks real-time travel regulations across the world.

Access to 64 destinations

For Filipinos eager to turn travel dreams into reality, the list of 64 accessible destinations offers a diverse mix of cultures.

Among the countries and territories Filipinos can visit without a prior visa are Brazil, Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Peru, Rwanda, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and several island nations across the Caribbean, Africa and the Pacific.

While the Philippine passport continues its upward momentum, it still trails behind the world’s most powerful travel documents.

Singapore currently holds the top spot, offering its citizens access to 192 destinations without a visa. Japan follows closely with 188, tied with South Korea, while Denmark ranks third with 186 destinations, sharing the position with Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP