Is 2026 the new 2016? A look back at the trends we loved

Many of the trends from 2016 are slowly resurfacing in 2026. | File photos

CONSOLACION, Cebu — People often say history repeats itself, and as the new year begins, it certainly feels that way, as an online trend got people asking, “Is 2026 the new 2016?”

It has been ten years since 2016, yet social media feeds today are once again filled with throwbacks from a decade ago. From old photos to revived trends, many are reminiscing about a time that feels oddly familiar.

Snapchat flower crowns and dog filters have resurfaced, along with tie-dye shirts and what was once considered a perfectly curated Instagram feed. The 2016 vibes are everywhere again.

Beyond visuals, the music scene has also fueled nostalgia. Major artists and groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK have announced their comeback this year, while songs like “Lush Life” by Zara Larsson have found new life through viral TikTok trends, among other electronic dance music (EDM).

With all of these slowly creeping in, many are asking, “Is 2026 starting to feel like 2016 all over again?” Let’s take a look back at the trends that defined that year.

1. Chokers, skinny jeans, and everything in between

2016 was a year of iconic fashion trends, with chokers, skinny jeans, and varsity jackets dominating the style scene. | File photos

Fashion in 2016 was truly one for the books. While some of these trends may not be popular now, back then, people had a chokehold on certain styles.

Chokers were everywhere. Almost every girl you saw on the streets or in classrooms had a black choker around her neck. Paired with a side-part hairstyle, it was the ultimate style statement.

Skinny jeans were also a must-have. From dark tones to classic denim, everything was skinny. Many added a twist by wearing ripped versions, which gave the look a bit of edge. While not allowed in some schools or areas, wearing them felt daring and fashionable.

Tie-dye shirts became a staple along with bohemian-inspired outfits, perfect for those dreaming of attending music festivals like Coachella. Other fashion moves include white sneakers and varsity jackets.

2016 was indeed a fashion craze, especially for teens who went all out to express themselves through their outfits.

READ: Rediscovering fashion trends from the 70s to the 90s

2. ‘Running Man’ and the ‘Mannequin’ challenge

A dance that looked like running? That was a global trend in 2016.

The challenge involved mimicking the running motion while grooving to the iconic 1996 hit “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJ’s.

The Running Man dance challenge went viral, with people from around the world posting their attempts on social media.

Siblings Ranz Kyle and Niana, who rose to fame through dancing, joined the #RunningManChallenge. | Screengrab from Ranz Kyle/YouTube

Another big trend that year was the Mannequin challenge, where participants would freeze in place like mannequins while someone filmed them, usually set to the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd.

This challenge took over classrooms, offices, sports teams, and even celebrity circles. People created countless viral videos that captured the year’s playful internet culture.

3. The ‘Hugot’ lines trend

‘Hugot’ line of Mia, played by Kathryn Bernardo in the 2016 film Barcelona. | Screengrabbed photo from ABS-CBN Star Cinema

People may have been brokenhearted this year, but “Hugot” lines were among the popular trends that happened in 2016.

In fact, it was among the most searched on Google during that year. It was a trendy word used extensively on social media and even suggested as the “Word of the Year” by some.

These lines are phrases worded out of emotion, with many “pulling” it out from their love experiences, and these are often seen in movies, which also became popular among daily talks.

4. Filtered selfies and a curated IG feed

A curated Instagram feed featuring earthy tones | David Guison/Instagram via Preview

In 2016, every Instagram user seemed to have a perfectly curated feed. Users often organized their posts around a specific color palette: pastels, monotones, and dark-toned themes.

Filters were just as important as the colors. Many users dreamed of having premium editing apps just to get the perfect filter that would make their feed flawless.

Selfies were another major trend, filtered at that. Snapchat was a big hit at this time, and almost every teen had at least one selfie featuring the iconic flower crown or dog filter.

It wasn’t just the everyday user; celebrities were joining in too. That made these playful effects an essential part of the 2016 social media culture.

5. Year of EDM and Pop

In every radio, every phone, and every room, EDM was truly a hit this year, especially songs released by the international artist The Chainsmokers.

Their hits, such as “Closer” and “Roses,” became anthems that everyone seemed to memorize, alongside pop favorites from Justin Bieber, including “Love Yourself” and “Sorry.”

6. Pokémon Go craze

A sample gameplay of Pokémon GO, the augmented reality game that became a global phenomenon in 2016. | Photo from Pokémon GO website

Every Pokémon lover had a blast in 2016. Niantic, Inc., an American software development company, released Pokémon GO that year, an augmented reality mobile game that features all-time favorite Pokémon from the beloved anime series.

It had a gameplay of bringing the characters into the real world through players’ smartphones.

This trend sparked a massive craze where people who once stayed indoors were now venturing out onto streets, parks, and landmarks just to catch Pokémon.

It became more than a game. It was a global phenomenon that got everyone moving and socializing.

As 2026 slowly unfolds, many of these trends are being reminisced about by netizens. Which trend from 2016 do you wish would make a comeback in 2026?

READ: OPINION: Why am I still playing Pokémon GO?