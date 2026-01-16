CDO monitors flood as Ada brings rain to Bukidnon rivers, watersheds

RAINY COMMUTE. A passenger’s view from inside a sikad captures the wet street conditions in Barangay Consolacion, Cagayan de Oro City, on Friday, January 16, 2026. Light to moderate rains are being experienced across the city and in Bukidnon’s headwaters due to the trough of Tropical Storm Ada. Photo by Cong B. Corrales

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY ― Tropical Storm (TS) Ada is bringing light to moderate rains that are now sweeping through CDO and parts of Bukidnon province on Friday, threatening floods.

The rainfall has prompted monitoring of key watershed areas in Northern Mindanao despite the region not being in the storm’s direct path.

READ: Ada’s northwestward track leaves over 5,000 stranded

According to the 5 a.m. advisory of the state weather bureau on Friday, rains were observed in Libona, Mampayag, Dahilayan, and Lindaban in Manolo Fortich town of Bukidnon.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD) noted that these areas serve as headwaters, which could trigger flooding in the Lapasan to Bugo areas in the city if the volume of rain from Ada dramatically increases.

READ: Lahar feared as ‘Ada’ threatens to bring heavy rains to Albay

Cloudy skies and light rains are also reported in Bukidnon’s Talakag and Baungon towns, which contribute to the water levels of the Cagayan River.

The CDRRMD said they continue to closely monitor the situation./coa

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