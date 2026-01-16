Pangilinan: The corrupt evade punishment due to flaws in justice system

Senator Francis Pangilinan (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said on Friday that the flaws in the justice system are allowing corrupt public officials to escape accountability.

The senator expressed, in a radio interview, that the fight against corruption would not succeed without a functioning and accountable justice system, stressing that abusive practices and flaws within the judiciary contribute to a culture of impunity.

“This is not just a corruption issue. This is also a justice system issue,” Pangilinan said, noting that while abusive politicians and anomalous public works projects are often exposed, accountability ultimately depends on judicial action.

Pangilinan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, lamented that some public officials charged with plunder in the past were eventually acquitted, weakening public trust in anti-corruption efforts.

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“Pag pulitiko, kilalang-kilala. Pag nasa public works, kilalang-kilala. Pero ‘yung mga nag-aabswelto, hindi natin alam kung sino (When it’s politicians, they are well known. When it’s public works, they are well known. But those who issue the acquittals — we don’t even know who they are),” Pangilinan said.

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The senator said his remarks were not meant to vilify the entire judiciary, but to call attention to the need for transparency and accountability among judges, particularly in high-profile corruption cases.

Pangilinan also called on the Supreme Court to discipline and dismiss corrupt or abusive members. (PNA)

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