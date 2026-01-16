Rescue continues despite bad weather; Binaliw death toll hits 28

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS. The Binaliw sanitary landfill after the tragic trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla on Tuesday (Jan. 13) ordered the Environmental Management Bureau Central Visayas to develop long-term and resilient solid waste management solutions for Cebu. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Search and rescue operations at the collapsed Binaliw landfill continued Friday despite heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm (TS) Ada.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) said authorities pressed on to locate the remaining missing workers.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the CCDRRMC, said responders remain on full deployment at the site in Barangay Binaliw. Even as weather conditions and unstable ground continued to pose serious risks, the operation continued

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

Binaliw landfill rescuers remain determined

“Gusto pod sa mga rescuers nga makuha jud tanan ug mahuman na para makauli na sila,” Tumulak said on Friday, Jan. 16.

He stressed the determination of responders to recover all victims and bring closure to their families.

Tumulak said disaster personnel, including barangay-based responders, had already been prepositioned to ensure continuity of operations.

He dismissed reports that search and rescue efforts were temporarily suspended. Furthermore, he clarified that retrievals were still being made on Friday.

“Anaa gyud, ma’am. Naa tay na-retrieve today. Ako na-post sa chat group,” Tumulak said.

The councilor added that responders on the ground remain eager to complete the operation despite difficult conditions.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Death toll reaches 25, city says search-and-rescue not over

Binaliw landfill rescue efforts amid bad weather

As of 12:10 p.m. Friday, authorities reported 28 fatalities, 18 injured survivors, and eight individuals still missing following the landfill collapse.

The rescue effort is unfolding amid inclement weather caused by TS Ada (international name: Naekon). The storm has disrupted transport and heightened risks at disaster sites across the region.

According to authorities, 16 domestic flights, mostly bound to and from Siargao and Calbayog, were grounded on Friday. At least 164 passengers in Central Visayas were also stranded due to canceled sea trips, based on data from the Philippine Coast Guard.

As of Friday, 89 rolling cargoes and five vessels were taking shelter in ports in the region, awaiting clearance to resume voyages.

READ: Binaliw landfill tragedy: Cebu archbishop consoles families of victims

Tropical Storm Ada

The state weather bureau Pagasa said that as of 10 a.m. Friday, the eye of TS Ada was located about 325 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. The weather system packs sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching 80 kph.

Pagasa has placed 66 areas across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. It also issued rainfall advisories for Cebu, warning of possible flooding and hazardous conditions.

Ada is forecast to move northwestward over the sea east of the Visayas and Southern Luzon. It may weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Still search and rescue, not retrieval

The disaster in Binaliw occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, when a massive portion of the landfill collapsed, burying workers under tons of garbage, soil, and metal structures at the waste management facility operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc.

Authorities have repeatedly said rescue operations have been slowed by the site’s extreme danger. They cited unstable garbage layers, toxic fumes, flooding, and the risk of secondary collapses.

Despite the rising death toll and worsening weather, officials said operations remain classified as search and rescue, not purely retrieval. This means that responders continue to hope survivors may still be found.

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