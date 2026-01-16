Two free e-buses rolled out for Sinulog 2026 as Devotee City opens

Two electric buses will begin serving Sinulog visitors on Friday, January 16, 2026. The rides are free of charge. This is part of efforts to promote sustainable transportation during the festival. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City on Friday rolled out two electric buses offering free rides to devotees attending the Sinulog 2026, coinciding with the opening of Devotee City.

This is part of the city government’s push for crowd management and sustainable transport during the festival.

Mayor Nestor Archival formally launched the electric buses through a ceremonial ride on Friday, January 16. The bus service aims to make travel easier for pilgrims while reducing fuel use and emissions during the Sinulog season.

“Wala niy gasolina. Walay gamit sa gasoline allocation. Ang kinahanglan lang i-charge,” Archival said.

READ: Devotee City opens Friday to house Sinulog pilgrims

As for charging and maintenance of the buses, those will be handled at the Department of General Services (DGS) facility, which is located in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Each bus will have two designated drivers to ensure proper maintenance and consistent operations.

Two bus routes

The electric buses will ferry devotees for free along two routes.

One bus will serve devotees coming from the north. It passes through SM City Cebu and Gaisano Mall before it heads to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, where it will loop back.

The second bus will operate from the south, shuttling passengers from SM Seaside Cebu to the Basilica.

The buses will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the Sinulog period. Each unit can accommodate up to 35 passengers, including standing passengers.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu to set up two devotee cities

E-buses to remain in use after Sinulog

Councilor Joel Garganera, a member of the Cebu City Council committee on tourism, arts, and culture, said the electric buses are expected to remain in use even after Sinulog.

“Eventually, gamiton ni siya as a heritage bus,” Garganera said.

He added that the route could cover key heritage sites. These included the Basilica del Santo Niño, the National Museum, Casa Gorordo, Plaza Independencia, and the Puso Village.

He said the city envisions making heritage tours a regular nighttime activity, expanding beyond the annual “Gabii sa Kabilin” celebration.

READ: Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City

5 to 8 e-bus units in the future

Archival said the city plans to sustain and expand the electric bus program. Five to eight more units are expected to be added in the future. This is in line with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which requires at least 10 percent of vehicle fleets to be electric.

“We want to comply with the EVIDA law,” the mayor said.

While the program was not originally designed solely for Sinulog, the festival provided an ideal opportunity to introduce it to the public.

E-bus launch coincides with Devotee City opening

The launch of the electric buses coincided with the opening of Sinulog Devotee City 2026, a temporary shelter set up by the Cebu City Government for pilgrims coming from outside the city.

Located in front of the Cebu Central Post Office along A. Pigafetta Street near Plaza Independencia, Devotee City offers free basic services, including sleeping quarters housed in 30 container vans, water, food, and toilets. The facility is within walking distance of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

City officials expect around 900 to 1,000 pilgrims to stay at Devotee City, which will operate from January 16 to 18, with preparatory and post-activity operations running from January 13 to 20.

The shelter forms part of Cebu City’s annual Sinulog preparations, aimed at ensuring safe, accessible, and inclusive facilities for devotees attending Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog celebrations.

READ: Over 12,500 law enforcers to secure Sinulog, Ati-Atihan, Dinagyang

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