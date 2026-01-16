Pepito downplays car clamp, cites City Hall ‘communication gap’

Councilor Winston Pepito | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Winston Pepito on Friday said the clamping of his vehicle inside City Hall earlier this week was “not a big deal.”

But he spoke out after the incident escalated into a public controversy. That exposed what he described as a serious communication gap within City Hall.

READ: Alcover, Arce, Archival feud online over Cebu City Hall parking incident⁸

Pepito, whose vehicle was clamped on January 13, addressed the issue in a press conference on Friday, January 16. By then, social media posts and viral videos suggested that city councilors had illegally parked during Sinulog-related activities.

“Nitingog lang ko aning issue sa parking kay wala man gi-mention sa atong Mayor sa iyang post nga pwede kami mga City Councilors maka-parking didto,” Pepito said.

Absence of notice

(I spoke out about the issue because the mayor did not mention in his post that we city councilors may park there.)

READ: Sinulog 2026: News, updates on Cebu’s grandest festival

He added that the omission led the public to believe councilors parked on their own accord.

Alcover, Arce, Archival feud online over Cebu City Hall parking incident

He stressed that the issue involved the entire Cebu City Council, not just him. Several councilors’ vehicles were clamped, he noted. However, only his and Councilor Alvin Arcilla’s cars appeared in circulating videos.

VIce mayor’s word

Pepito said councilors were instructed by the Office of the Vice Mayor to temporarily park along a section of road beside City Hall. That stretch had been closed to public vehicles. Their regular parking area near the Legislative Building was occupied by devotees attending the Santo Niño novena.

Furthermore, said they merely followed instructions from their superiors and did not park arbitrarily.

“This issue showed a communication gap, power play, or what others may call infighting here in City Hall,” Pepito said. Conflicting directives, he added, have left officials uncertain which authority to follow.

No grievance

Pepito clarified that he has no grievance against the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO). He said the enforcers simply did their job.

However, he stressed that councilors should not be blamed for complying with official guidance.

He acknowledged, moreover, Mayor Nestor Archival’s clarification that vehicle stickers serve only as access passes and not parking permits. Still, he said this failed to reflect separate instructions allowing councilors to park in the area due to Sinulog-related adjustments.

The councilor said the area where they parked was closed to public traffic. Further, CCTO personnel monitored and government vehicles occupied it. That reinforced the belief that parking there was permitted.

Parking dispute spills online

The incident sparked a dispute that erupted publicly during Sinulog week. It pitted councilors against traffic officials and the city’s chief executive.

On January 14, Councilor Jun Alcover criticized CCTO chief Raquel Arce in a Facebook Live broadcast. In addition, accused her of arrogance and questioned the clamping of councilors’ vehicles. The clamping happened although the Vice Mayor’s Office gave them passes with the instruction to park along the Yutivo side of City Hall.

“So unsay sala namo? Nga nisunod ra mi sa advice sa Vice Mayor nga naa miy pass,” Alcover said, insisting the area was designated for councilors and accessible only to vehicles with official passes.

(So what is our fault? That we followed the vice mayor’s advice that we have a pass.)

Arce’s defense: Clamping proper

Arce, however, defended the enforcement, saying the clamping was proper and consistent with regulations.

“Dili ni palpak. Gi-clamp gyud (This is not a flaw. We did clamp the vehicle,” Arce said. She stressed that the stickers issued were vehicle passes for entry and exit — not parking permits.

Further, she said the area was reserved for emergency vehicles. Enforcers, she explained, clamped cars after police could not to park due to congestion.

“If the enforcer does not recognize the vehicle as belonging to a councilor, it will be clamped,” Arce said, adding that personnel were simply enforcing the rules.

Archival speaks

Archival weighed in on January 15, urging restraint among public officials, especially on social media, and backing the CCTO’s explanation.

He emphasized that not all issues should be aired publicly without proper coordination and verification.

“As public officials, responsibilidad nato nga ma-ampingon, patas, ug responsable, labi na sa social media,” Archival said.

(As public officials, we have the responsibility to be careful, fair, and responsible, especially on social media.)

Alcover, as a consequence, fired back, accusing the administration of poor coordination. He pointed out that no written memo was issued clarifying that parking along Yutivo was only for drop-off. This was needed despite guidance coming directly from the Vice Mayor’s Office.

‘Small issue, bigger problem’

Pepito said the controversy could have been avoided had authorities simply acknowledged the lapse in communication.

“Kung naay niingon nga naay gamay lapses sa communication, wala na unta ni nga issue,” he said.

(If someone simply acknowledged lapses in communication, this would be a non-issue.)

In addition, he warned that the incident reflects deeper coordination problems between the executive and legislative branches of the city government. He said it shows a need for regular dialogue and clearer directives.

“The Executive cannot function without the Legislative, and the Legislative is ineffective without the Executive,” Pepito said.

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