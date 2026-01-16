Sinulog 2026: Cebu City to enforce liquor ban

This 2016 photo shows people partying along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City. The city government has banned street parties during the 2026 Sinulog celebration. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alcoholic drinks are forbidden across and beyond the route of Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade.The Cebu City government ordered a liquor ban, effective on January 17 and 18 covering the streets where the parade will pass and areas within 300 meters of the route.

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The move is part of heightened safety measures for the festival’s major events.

An executive order, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will strictly prohibit buying, selling, distributing, and publicly drinking alcoholic beverages. The prohibition takes effect within a 300-meter radius of officially designated Sinulog assembly points, parade routes, and dispersal areas.

The ban will be in place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days before and during the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Scope of ban

Police said the prohibition covers all forms of alcoholic beverages. It applies to both individuals and establishments within the regulated zone.

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Forbidden acts include the sale or distribution of liquor, public drinking, and possession of alcohol in open containers. The prohibition extends to any attempt to evade or circumvent the order.

No street parties

Meanwhile, Police Col. George Ylanan, officer-in-charge of the CCPO said they denied applications from business establishments to organize street parties.

The CCPO has been tasked to deploy enough personnel along parade routes and nearby areas to enforce the ban.

Police will coordinate with the Public Safety Office, Department of Public Services, barangay officials, and other city offices. They will conduct inspections, confiscate prohibited items, and apprehend violators in accordance with existing laws.

City authorities said the ban aims to prevent alcohol-related incidents, manage crowd behavior, and ensure a safe, orderly Sinulog. Officials expect the Sinulog Grand Parade to draw massive crowds.

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