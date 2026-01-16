Villamor Gym features 12 amateur bouts in Sinulog Boxing Event

Edito Villamor. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 12 amateur bouts will take center stage on Saturday, January 17, as Villamor Boxing Gym stages its annual “Sinulog Boxing Event” at the gym’s home base in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

The yearly fight card goes beyond the Sinulog celebration, serving as a continuation of the grassroots boxing program established by gym founder Edito Villamor. His long-running effort to develop young boxers, offered entirely free of charge, earned him the Orlacsan Award at the 39th Sportswriters Association of Cebu–San Miguel Brewery Sports Awards in 2025.

This year’s event is backed by Takahiro Kameda of Japan, along with the Fuwa Boxing Gym, which helped bankroll the amateur showcase.

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Headlining the card is a 46–48 kilogram bout between Banilad’s Fredrich Locsin and Nicole Mara Villa of Barangay Apas, Cebu City. Also seeing action in the same weight class is Riverside Mandaue City’s Carl Jan Simbajon, against Joram Dizon of Barangay Apas.

In the 70-kilogram division, hometown bet Riley Aballe of Pagsabungan goes up against Earl Dave Serrano of Basak, Mandaue City.

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The undercard of the Sinulog Boxing Event features Chad Arance versus Nherjun Cubas, Joseph Dizon against Sephan Soreno, Ejay Batiancila taking on Morice Tinoy, Cyriel Jake Comendador versus George Dave Joguilon, Francis Rabaca against Kyler Co, Orly Sampan facing Jhun Mark Entor, Vince Delos Reyes versus John Rey Monreal, Yudi Baguio against Gabriel Dave Gallosa, and Mark Jayden Gallosa battling Gizmo Manatad.

Aside from staging regular Sinulog amateur competitions, Villamor Boxing Gym also continues to offer free training for aspiring young ring warriors, following the path of its products Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao, who have since emerged as respected international boxers.

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