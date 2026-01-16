Two killed, four injured in Lahug electrocution

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two construction workers were killed while four others were injured after being electrocuted during the installation of a solar street light post in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, late Wednesday evening, January 14.

As of Friday, January 16, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, station commander of Mabolo Police Station, said two of the injured workers — Regan Angga Viagedor, 27, and Sylvester Dinoy Pontejon, 27 — have already been discharged from the hospital.

Another worker, Jayson Ordeñiza Montañez, 32, remains confined, while Christian T. Guiwanon, 30, is still under observation at a different hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

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Two others — Limbert Lucero, 32, and Juliven Lucero, 23 — were declared dead on arrival at separate hospitals. Their remains have since been transferred to their residence in Barangay Basak, Catmon, Cebu.

Electrocution during installation

According to the police, the Lahug electrocution happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14 in Nivell Hills, Barangay Lahug, near a commercial establishment along the road.

Responding personnel were alerted shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 15 and immediately proceeded to the area.

Initial investigation showed that the victims were part of a construction crew installing a solar street light post along the roadside.

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Police said the workers were manually rotating the metal post to secure it to a concrete base when it accidentally came into contact with a primary power line.

The contact reportedly caused a strong electrical discharge that struck six workers simultaneously.

Police added that an investigation is ongoing to determine whether safety protocols were followed during the installation and to establish any possible liability related to the Lahug electrocution incident.

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