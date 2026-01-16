Cesafi 15-under: CIT-U, USPF, UV unbeaten after lopsided wins

The under-15 CIT-U Junior Wildcats | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers kept their immaculate records in the Cesafi 15-under basketball tournament last Thursday, January 15, at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus gymnasium.

The Junior Wildcats demolished Don Bosco Technical College-Cebu Greywolves, 86-30, to cruise to their fourth straight win and remain unbeaten.

READ: Cesafi 15-under hoop wars tip off earlier at USC downtown

The loss pushed the Greywolves further down the standings as they absorbed their fifth consecutive defeat without a win.

USPF likewise stayed perfect after beating the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 68-57, to improve to three wins with no losses.

The Baby Panthers are now tied with the Junior Wildcats atop the standings at 3-0.

Baby Cheetahs’ first loss

Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers also stayed unblemished after routing the previously undefeated Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 76-61.

The win lifted UV to the top of the standings with an impressive 4-0 slate while handing the Baby Cheetahs their first loss in three outings.

READ: CIT-U, UV stay unbeaten in Cesafi U15 hoop wars

The tournament will resume on Tuesday, January 20, at the same venue, with no games scheduled this weekend to give way to the Sinulog Festival.

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