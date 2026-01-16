GLoan makes borrowing worry-free with free health and loan insurance, giving borrowers extra protection

Fuse Financing Inc. (Fuse), the lending arm of GCash, is now giving free insurance coverage toGLoan borrowers with GLoan Protect. Available for a limited time, this newest feature providesborrowers with free loan and health insurance for every GLoan disbursement worth a minimumof P500, underwritten by Oona Insurance Corporation. This free insurance will waive pendingloan balance in case of sudden customer demise or accident-related permanent disability, andprovide resources to recover from medical emergencies.

GLoan Protect is now available to new GLoan transactions for a limited time starting on January 16 until March 31, 2026.

GLoan now comes with free health and loan insurance underwritten by Oona Insurance Corporation.(L-R) Winsely Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses, Mynt; Abhisek Bhatia, Founder and CEO, OonaInsurance Corporation; Tony Isidro, President and CEO, Fuse Financing Inc.; and Ninoy Rollan,President, Oona Insurance Philippines.

Life and health emergencies can strike unexpectedly. For many Filipinos, sudden medicalexpenses or unexpected urgent costs can quickly lead to financial distress. Hospitalization and medical costs often result in heavy debt, while the lack of insurance leaves families with limitedoptions to recover financially.

“Oftentimes, Filipinos don’t think of insurance until it’s too late,” said Tony Isidro, Presidentand CEO of Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash. “With the free insurance, we’remaking sure that every time someone gets a GLoan, they also get a safety net. It’s our way ofhelping users feel more secure and protected without them having to spend extra.”

Fuse Financing Inc. President and CEO Tony Isidro shares how this added feature can make a big difference in giving families additional safety nets.

By integrating protection into GLoan, GCash—through Fuse and GInsure, the digital insuranceplatform of GCash with inclusive insurance products across 11 categories including health, life,accident, travel, vehicle, and more —offers borrowers added peace of mind and a safety netagainst life’s uncertainties.

Under GLoan Protect, the free health insurance covers a hospitalization allowance given to alleligible users who avail of a GLoan worth a minimum amount of P500 moving forward. Userscan claim a minimum of P500 or up to 10% of the total loan value when they get confined in thehospital for a minimum stay of 3 days.The loan insurance benefit is automatically activated once a customer receives their loanproceeds from GLoan, and coverage remains constant and valid until the end of the loan term even when the customer fully pays off their loan earlier than the loan’s due date. In case ofcustomer demise or accident-related permanent disability, beneficiaries will receive theremaining loan value, and the remaining balance will be waived and settled.

The policy will automatically appear in the GInsure dashboard, making the process simple andfamiliar for borrowers. Claims can be filed through the same steps used for other GInsureproducts.

“We see this synergy between Fuse and GInsure as part of our mission to reimagine what financecan do for every Filipino,” said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt, theparent company of GCash. “By combining credit and insurance on a single service, we’repushing the boundaries of digital innovation to give Filipinos not just access to funding, but alsothe protection they deserve. It’s another step toward building a more inclusive and resilientfinancial ecosystem.”

GCash made this initiative possible in partnership with Oona Insurance Corporation, a whollyowned company by Oona Philippines Holdings Corporation (OPHC), actively expanding intohealth and digital-first solutions that meet the needs of today’s consumers. Through thispartnership, GCash is bringing essential protection to more Filipinos by integrating coveragedirectly into its widely used digital services.

Founder and CEO of Oona Insurance Abhishek Bhatia highlights bridging the protection gap for Filipinos and empowering them to move forward with confidence.

“Our mission at Oona is to make protection part of everyday life, not something out of reach.Partnering with Fuse and GCash shows how insurance can be embedded seamlessly into thefinancial services people already use, from borrowing to everyday transactions. By makingcoverage automatic and effortless, we take an important step toward closing the protectiongap and ensuring more Filipinos have the security to move forward with confidence.” saidAbhishek Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Oona Insurance.

This added benefit strengthens GLoan’s role as more than just a lending option. It becomes atool that provides quick access to funds and supports Filipinos in building resilience againstemergencies.

“This is about giving our users peace of mind,” Isidro said. “When someone takes out a loan,they’re usually thinking about solving an immediate need. By adding free insurance, we’re alsohelping them prepare for the unexpected. It’s a small change that can make a big differencein protecting families from unforeseen circumstances,” Isidro concluded.

Through this enhanced offering, GCash continues to push its mission of financial inclusion —ensuring more Filipinos have access to services that can improve their financial security in boththe short and long term.

GLoan Protect is now available to new GLoan transactions for a limited time starting on January16 until March 31, 2026. Borrowers should be Filipino citizens, aged 21-65, fully-verified GCashusers with a minimum loan approved and disbursed amount of PHP 500, and at least one monthloan tenor.

For more information about GLoan and its free insurance benefit, please visit https://help.gcash.com.