Signal No. 1 up in northern Cebu as Ada moves north

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Ada on January 16, 2026. | Photo courtesy of Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several areas in northern Cebu have been placed under storm signal no. 1 as Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Naekon) threatens Eastern Visayas and Bicol region.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, January 16, the state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on certain localities in northern Cebu.

READ: Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu

These are the towns of Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tabogon and Bogo City.

Also included are the towns in Camotes Islands (San Francisco, Pilar, Tudela, Poro) and those in Bantayan Islands (Bantayan, Santa Fe and Madridejos).

Under TCWS No. 1, strong winds with strength ranging between 39 to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) within 36 hours.

Near Eastern Samar

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the center of Ada was located about 255 kilometers east-northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. That is also 335 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The storm packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center. It has gusts reaching up to 80 kilometers per hour.

READ: Live updates: TD Ada

Ada moves northwestward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Forecasts show that Tropical Storm Ada is expected to move generally northwestward through Friday. It slowly turns north-northwestward to northeastward by Sunday.

Other areas under Storm Signal No. 1 include include parts of southern Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate in Luzon. The signal is also up in the Visayas in Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte. Signal No. 1 is also hoisted over the Dinagat Islands and Siargao–Bucas Grande Islands in Mindanao.

Aside from strong winds, the state weather bureau also warned of possible heavy rainfall and coastal flooding in several areas.

Gale warning

A gale warning is also in effect over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the Visayas. Very rough seas of up to five meters are expected off Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar.

Sea travel, moreover, is considered risky for all types of vessels. Mariners have been advised to remain in port or seek shelter until weather conditions improve.

Pagasa also urged local government units and residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, and closely monitor official weather updates. Conditions may still change in the coming days.

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