Piala suffers fourth-round KO against Liam Wilson in Australia

Rodex Piala lies on the canvas after being knocked out. | Screen grab from Fox Sports Australia YouTube video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Rodex “The Tank” Piala suffered a devastating fourth-round knockout at the hands of Australian Liam Wilson on Friday, January 16, in Brisbane, Australia.

A well-placed left hook to the liver sent Piala to the canvas, leaving him gasping for air and handing Wilson a decisive fourth-round victory.

The bout was for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International super featherweight title, which Wilson successfully defended.

READ: Piala, Wilson make weight for WBO International title duel in Australia

With the loss, the 30-year-old Piala absorbed his second career defeat against 12 wins, including one knockout. The setback also snapped his back-to-back winning streak from last year, during which he captured the WBO Oriental super featherweight title.

Wilson, meanwhile, improved his record to 18 wins, 10 by knockout, and three losses. The victory solidified his position as a world title contender, as he is ranked No. 3 in the WBO junior lightweight division behind reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete.

The fight saw Piala on the defensive early, as Wilson used his reach and power to keep the Cebuano at bay. Piala responded with aggressive punches to the head and body, landing a right overhand early in the first round, but Wilson quickly countered.

READ: Piala takes on Aussie Liam Wilson for WBO International title in Brisbane

The bout turned into a thrilling toe-to-toe battle, with both fighters exchanging heavy shots and body punches. Piala pressed forward, looking to turn the tide, but Wilson matched his aggression punch for punch.

In the fourth round, Wilson launched a three-punch combination, cornering Piala against the ropes. He capped the assault with a left hook to the liver, flooring Piala with 20 seconds left in the round. Piala was unable to recover, and Wilson claimed victory by knockout.

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