Tabal-Jimenez, Torregosa tandem in major Taiwan marathon in October

Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez (left) and Artjoy Torregosa (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez and 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) women’s marathon silver medalist Artjoy Torregosa delighted running fans across the country after announcing their team-up for a major marathon event in Taipei, Taiwan, later this year.

Tabal-Jimenez, a SEA Games gold medalist, and Torregosa, a self-confessed fan of the former, made many running fans’ dreams come true as they confirmed their participation in the EVA Air Marathon in Taipei on October 25.

READ: Mary Joy Tabal returns to international marathon scene for Taiwan race

They will lead a formidable Philippine delegation composed of multi-titled long-distance runners who will vie in the longer distances of the foot race.

Competing for the second time since her marriage, Tabal-Jimenez will race in the 21-kilometer half marathon category this year. Unlike last year, when her main goal was simply to finish after a two-year break from competition, she now aims to test her form and lead her teammates with a strong performance.

Meanwhile, Torregosa said she will announce the distance she will be competing in soon.

The EVA Air Marathon offers Filipino runners not only the 42k and 21k races but also 10k, 5k, and 3k distances, inclusive of the race package and the opportunity to become part of the Philippine delegation led by Tabal-Jimenez and Torregosa.

READ: Artjoy Torregosa looks back at emotional SEA Games marathon silver medal

The Philippine team will also feature other top Cebuano runners, including multi-titled Prince Joey Lee, SEA Games duathlon mixed relay silver medalist Franklyn Ferdie Yee, 2025 National PRISAA gold medalist Michelle Zamora, and grassroots standout Jibreel Rivera.

Lee, who placed third in last year’s race, said the team’s goal is to surpass last year’s times rather than focus solely on finishing positions.

A kickoff run is scheduled in Cebu on September 20, giving local fans a chance to see the team in action before they head to Taipei.

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