Bong Revilla faces new graft, malversation case before Sandigan

Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. —SENATE PUBLIC RELATIONS AND INFORMATION BUREAU

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. is once again facing a case before the Sandiganbayan after the Office of the Ombudsman filed malversation and graft charges against him and several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials in connection with an alleged anomalous infrastructure project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano announced this in a press conference after they lodged the cases before the anti-graft court around 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

He revealed that Revilla and the following DPWH officials of the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office were charged for possible violations of Article 217 in relation to Articles 171 and 172 of the Revised Penal Code (malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents) and Section 3(e) of the Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act:

Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez

Engr. Jaypee Mendoza

Engr. Arjay Domasig

Engr. Emelita Juat

Mr. Juanito Mendoza

Ms. Christina Pineda

READ: LOOK: Ombudsman files second batch of cases in flood control mess

READ: Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla join Zaldy Co in plunder raps

“Following an exhaustive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Justice involving the examination of voluminous documents, conducting field verification, and assessment of sworn statements from community witnesses, the Office of the Ombudsman determined that there exists probable cause to file criminal charges in connection with an alleged P92.8 million infrastructure project in Pandi, Bulacan,” Clavano said.

“The information alleges that the respondents conspired to facilitate the release of approximately P76 million for the supposed construction of a flood control project in Purok 5, Barangay Bunsuran, Pandi, Bulacan, a project which, based on official inspection and witness accounts, was never implemented,” he added.

Despite this, Clavano revealed that the project was declared completed and the respondents were found to have falsified accomplishment reports, issued fraudulent billing documents, and endorsed disbursement vouchers.

Apart from this, the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) last year submitted a referral to the anti-graft body based on sworn statements from former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo. He alleged that several high-ranking officials and politicians were involved in kickback schemes linked to flood control allocations.

Bernardo specifically claimed that lawmakers demanded commissions in exchange for facilitating or endorsing flood control projects, with the amounts allegedly running into millions of pesos.

The former DPWH official’s testimony became a key basis for the ICI’s recommendation to refer several individuals to the Office of the Ombudsman for possible criminal and administrative charges, including plunder, bribery, and corruption of public officials.

Among those named in the ICI’s enumeration is Revilla, who was previously acquitted of plunder in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam in 2018.

Bernardo earlier accused Revilla of seeking a 25 percent commission on flood control projects worth P125 million, an allegation the former senator has denied.

On Nov. 18 last year, the Ombudsman filed the first batch of flood control-related cases against former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co and several former DPWH officials over alleged anomalous flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro.

The project involved the construction of a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River.

READ: Leviste seeks P110M in civil libel damages against Castro

Clavano earlier revealed that the project had serious structural deficiencies. He said an inspection conducted on Sept. 9 by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor found that the steel sheet piles used were substandard or did not comply with the approved design.

Co and his co-respondents are facing charges for alleged violation of Article 217 in relation to Article 171(4) of the Revised Penal Code, or malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents, as well as Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019).

Revilla is also facing a separate graft charge for alleged violation of Section 3(h) of RA 3019 for receiving unwarranted financial or pecuniary benefits.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP