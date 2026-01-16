Suganob faces world-rated Venezuelan in Kumong Bol-Anon 24

Regie Suganob (left) and Rodrigo Ramirez | Tapology and FB photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable stalwart Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob will open his year against stiff opposition.

He takes on a world-rated Venezuelan in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 24 on February 28 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

READ: Suganob leaps in latest WBO, IBF, WBC rankings

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that Suganob will square off with Rodrigo “El Consentido” Ramirez of Venezuela.

WBA World No. 7

Ramirez currently holds seventh place in the World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight division rankings. The 33-year-old Caracas native looms as a dangerous assignment for the Boholano former world title challenger. Ramirez owns a record of 21 wins, 13 by knockout, against just two losses and two draws.

Ramirez rides a back-to-back winning streak, having defeated fellow Venezuelans Geraid Benites and Wiston Orono in two of his four outings last year. Those victories marked a strong rebound after a loss to compatriot Aaron Escobedo. Prior to that setback, Ramirez scored a technical knockout win over Lizando Trillo last March.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon 24: Suganob to topbill Feb. 28 card in Tagbilaran

Suganob and Ramirez share a notable common opponent in Ronald Chacon, a world-rated Venezuelan veteran. Suganob beat Chacon in 2023 by unanimous decision in Bohol to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title. Ramirez, on the other hand, defeated Chacon in a non-title bout last year.

Ramirez has limited experience fighting outside Venezuela, having done so only once in 2023. Back then, he challenged Argentine Junior Leandro Zarate for the IBF and WBC Latino light flyweight belts. He dropped a close split decision in Parana, Argentina.

Shot at world title

Meanwhile, Suganob (17-1, 6 KOs) currently ranks No. 3 in the WBO, No. 8 in the WBC, and No. 5 in the IBF rankings. He will need an impressive win over Ramirez to regain momentum in the WBO light flyweight rankings.

A convincing performance could significantly boost his bid for a world title shot this year, possibly against reigning champion Rene Santiago.

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