LOOK: Wanted poster of Atong Ang released by CIDG

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, shares this wanted poster of gaming tycoon Atong Ang, who faces arrest over kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros). Image from the CIDG

MANILA, Philippines — The wanted posters of gaming tycoon Atong Ang, who faces arrest over kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros), have been released on Friday by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Ang’s possible locations include Pasig City, Mandaluyong City, and the City of Manila, as well as the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, and Zambales have been indicated by posters released by the CIDG.

READ: P10-M reward offered to get ‘armed and dangerous’ Atong Ang

A P10-million reward is being offered for any information leading to Ang’s arrest as announced by the Interior Department on Thursday has been reiterated by the police.

“The identity of the informant will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” the poster read.

READ: Atong Ang manhunt: PNP tightens watch at airports, seaports

It also noted that a condition for claiming the reward would be presenting the subscriber identity module (SIM) card used to call and provide the relevant information to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The CIDG further said potential tipsters may send their leads to the hotlines 0960 692 3025 and 0945 611 5926. /jpv

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