Asturias bet Stefanie Przewodnik is Sinulog Festival Queen 2026

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 17,2026 - 05:53 AM

Stefanie Przewodnik of the Municipality of Asturias is the Sinulog Festival Queen 2026. | Mun Nillas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stefanie Przewodnik of the Municipality of Asturias was crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 on Friday night, January 16, capping weeks of competition with a commanding coronation at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Przewodnik emerged on top of a highly competitive field of 19 candidates representing Sinulog contingents, local government units, and cultural dance troupes from across the country, in what organizers hailed as one of the most talent-packed editions of the festival pageant.

Completing the royal court were Mary Yasmin Fabian of the Carcar City Contingent as first runner-up, Kyra Rei Hopkins of Tribu Septimo–LGU Dumanjug as second runner-up, Clarissa Marie Angelina G. Westram of the Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato as third runner-up, and Chanel Frenzie O. Catao of the Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe as fourth runner-up.

READ: LIVE: Sinulog Festival Queen 2026

The coronation night marked the highlight of the Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 festivities, a pageant that has evolved into a major cultural platform showcasing regional identity, heritage, and performance artistry alongside traditional pageantry.

A dominant night for Asturias

Beyond winning the crown, Przewodnik proved to be the night’s most decorated candidate, sweeping several major and minor awards, including Miss Photogenic, Miss Production Number, Best in Solo Performance, and Best in Festival Costume.

Fabian of Carcar City, meanwhile, led the group awards after winning Best in Group Presentation and Best in Instrumentation.

The Best Festival Costume Designer award went to the design worn by Catao of the Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe.

READ: LIVE: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Corporate awards announced

Several candidates were also recognized with corporate-sponsored awards, honoring poise, confidence, and brand representation during pre-pageant and coronation events.

Przewodnik dominated this category as well, winning Chow-Festival Queen, Hiyas ng Sugbo, Smart Choice Award, Miss Magnolia Chicken Timplados 2026, Miss Bingo Plus 2026, Miss DITO Telecommunity 2026, Miss Coca-Cola Sinulog 2026, and Miss Manila Bankers Assurance 2026.

Hopkins of Dumanjug also stood out, earning Miss GSM Blue, Miss Bellshayce, Miss Cebu Landmasters 2026, Miss McDonald 2026, and Miss Myra 2026.

Britney Felecio of Mandaue City received the Coins.ph Award and Miss Regasco, while Westram of Cotabato was named Miss MyTV Cebu 2026.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Banauan Cultural Group evangelizes through dance

From runway favorite to queen

Przewodnik’s coronation came days after she dominated the Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 Runway Competition on January 14 at SM Seaside City Cebu, where she bested 18 other candidates with a confident walk and commanding festival presence.

At 21, Przewodnik is a second-year marketing student at the University of San Carlos. Her performance during the runway event and coronation night consistently impressed judges with its balance of grace, strength, and cultural sensitivity.

Przewodnik succeeds Sinulog Festival Queen 2025 Sofi Maxim Grenmo of Lapu-Lapu City, who was crowned last year and also swept several major special awards during her reign.///

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