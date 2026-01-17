Ada intensifies over sea off Bicol, Signal No. 2 up in parts of PH

(Image courtesy of PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – Wind Signal No. 2 was raised over parts of the country as Tropical Storm Ada (international name Nokaen) further intensified over the Philippine Sea east of the Bicol Region, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Ada was located 120 km. east-northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in northern Cebu as Ada moves north

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph, moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Signal No. 2

Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Ocampo, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Milaor, Camaligan, Pili, Magarao, Minalabac, Balatan, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Bula, Canaman, and Gainza); Catanduanes; Albay; and Sorsogon.

It is also raised over Northern Samar; the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, and Arteche); and the northeastern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, and San Jose de Buan).

READ: Pagasa: Ada’s landfall remains possible next week

Signal No. 1

Meanwhile, under Signal No. 1 are the eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Calauag, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Atimonan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, and Perez), including Polillo Islands; Marinduque; Camarines Norte; the rest of Camarines Sur; and Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands.

Signal No. 1 is also raised over the rest of Eastern Samar; the rest of Samar; Biliran; Leyte; Southern Leyte; and the northern portion of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, City of Bogo, and Tabogon), including Camotes; and the Bantayan Islands in the Visayas; as well as the Dinagat Islands in Mindanao.

READ: Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu

Ada’s movement

PAGASA said Ada will move west-northwestward to northwestward on Saturday before slowly turning generally northward Sunday.

From Sunday onwards, it is forecast to move slowly over the sea east of Southern Luzon, and may pass near Catanduanes from Saturday afternoon until Sunday early morning.

Ada is forecast to remain a tropical storm while moving over the sea east of the Visayas and Southern Luzon, and then weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday due to the effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon.

READ: Ada’s northwestward track leaves over 5,000 stranded

Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar will experience stormy weather, while the rest of the Bicol Region, the rest of Eastern Visayas, Quezon, and Marinduque will have rains with gusty winds due to Ada, PAGASA said.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms

Ada will also bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula, the rest of the Visayas, the rest of Mimaropa, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, the Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring light rains over the Cordillera region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora; and isolated light rains over Ilocos and the rest of Centra Luzon.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Northern Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

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