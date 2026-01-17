Rains, thunderstorms likely for Sinulog bisperas — Pagasa

A devotee shields herself from the rain as she visits the Pilgrim’s Center of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in this photo taken on January 4, 2023. | CDN Digital file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Attendees for Fiesta Señor and Sinulog activities this Saturday, January 17, are advised to prepare for possible rains and thunderstorms due to Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Nokaen).

In the 5 a.m. weather forecast, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) said Cebu will see cloudy skies with light to moderate rains as Ada continues to intensify over the Philippine Sea east of the Bicol Region.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds

Weather outlook

Temperatures in the province may range from 24°C to 30°C, with a heat index of 33°C to 36°C.

Moderate to strong winds are expected for Saturday. Northern Cebu, currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, may experience winds moving 40-55 kilometers per hour.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City to enforce liquor ban

Meanwhile, southern and central Cebu are forecast to have winds from 20-40 km/hr.

Rough sea conditions with wave heights ranging from 2.5 to 3.7 meters are expected in northern Cebu, while light to moderate seas with waves from 0.8 to 2.4 meters may be experienced in the rest of the province.

Ada intensifies

According to the weather bureau, the center of tropical storm Ada was estimated to be at 120 km east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 175 km east of Juban, Sorsogon, as of 4 a.m. on Saturday.

It packed maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

Pagasa has since raised TCWS No. 2 over several areas in Luzon and Visayas, including the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and the northeastern portion of Samar.

TCWS No. 1 has been hoisted in the eastern portion of Quezon and Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, and Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands; the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte and the northern portion of Cebu, including Camotes and Bantayan Islands; and, Dinagat Islands.

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