Creatives converge at SM Seaside for an AweSM Sinulog Kickoff

The energy of Sinulog 2026 ignited early at SM Seaside City Cebu as the mall hosted an exclusive gathering for the city’s top creatives.
SM Seaside City Cebu invites everyone to join the ongoing festivities and experience the festival’s vibrant pulse.
Content creators and media friends came together for a vibrant party, officially kicking off the festival season with two signature events: the AweSM Cebu Lokal Pop Collective and the AweSM Cebu Lechon Fest.
The atmosphere was exciting with creative minds ready to capture the unique spirit of Cebu. The AweSM Cebu Lokal Pop Collective provided a dynamic backdrop, showcasing local brands and artistry that offered endless inspiration for fresh content.
Adding to the festive flavor, the AweSM Cebu Lechon Fest treated guests to the unparalleled taste of Cebu’s most famous dish. The sight and aroma of succulent lechon filled the Seaview Wing Atrium, giving creators a perfect opportunity to produce mouth-watering visuals and share a core piece of Cebuano culture with their followers. This fusion of local art, delicious food, and creative collaboration set the stage for an unforgettable Sinulog.
This successful kickoff was made possible with the generous support of partners including Islands Souvenirs, Gelatissimo, Contis, and Pop Avenue, who helped make the assembly a memorable experience.
The celebration is far from over. SM Seaside City Cebu invites everyone to join the ongoing festivities and experience the festival’s vibrant pulse. Bring your friends and family, capture the moments, and share your own #SMSeasideStory. Make this Sinulog one for the books.
Here’s what you can look forward to:
- Sto. Niño Exhibit (Jan 8–28, Cube Wing Atrium): A tribute to the heart of Sinulog, showcasing the rich cultural and religious heritage of Cebu.
- Shop, Spin & Win (Jan 8–28, Mountain Wing Atrium): Shop ‘til you drop and get a chance to win exciting prizes!
- AweSM Cebu Lechon Fest (Jan 12–18, Seaview Wing Atrium): Indulge in Cebu’s iconic lechon and savor the flavors of the Queen City of the South.
- AweSM Cebu Sale (Jan 12–18, mall-wide): Score amazing deals and discounts at participating stores.
- Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Competition (Jan 14, 5PM, Mountain Wing Atrium): Witness the elegance and grace of Sinulog’s Festival Queens.
- Nakakalocal Goes to SM Seaside (Jan 16–18, Mountain Wing Atrium): Celebrate local creativity and craftsmanship.
- Rhythm in Motion (Jan 16–18, 4PM, Mountain Wing Atrium): Groove to live performances across selected levels.
- AweSM Skypark Party (Jan 16–18, L3 Skypark): From a Pop Divas Lipsync Battle to Skypark Beats and a Grand Pyro Display, the Skypark is the place to be!
- Sinulog Kapamilya Caravan (Jan 17, SM Seaside Tower Garden): A star-studded celebration for the whole family.
- AweSM Petstival (Jan 24, 4PM, Mountain Wing Atrium): A paw-some event for pet lovers.