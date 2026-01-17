Creatives converge at SM Seaside for an AweSM Sinulog Kickoff

The energy of Sinulog 2026 ignited early at SM Seaside City Cebu as the mall hosted an exclusive gathering for the city’s top creatives.

SM Seaside City Cebu invites everyone to join the ongoing festivities and experience the festival’s vibrant pulse.

Content creators and media friends came together for a vibrant party, officially kicking off the festival season with two signature events: the AweSM Cebu Lokal Pop Collective and the AweSM Cebu Lechon Fest.

The atmosphere was exciting with creative minds ready to capture the unique spirit of Cebu. The AweSM Cebu Lokal Pop Collective provided a dynamic backdrop, showcasing local brands and artistry that offered endless inspiration for fresh content.

Adding to the festive flavor, the AweSM Cebu Lechon Fest treated guests to the unparalleled taste of Cebu’s most famous dish. The sight and aroma of succulent lechon filled the Seaview Wing Atrium, giving creators a perfect opportunity to produce mouth-watering visuals and share a core piece of Cebuano culture with their followers. This fusion of local art, delicious food, and creative collaboration set the stage for an unforgettable Sinulog.

This successful kickoff was made possible with the generous support of partners including Islands Souvenirs, Gelatissimo, Contis, and Pop Avenue, who helped make the assembly a memorable experience.

The celebration is far from over. SM Seaside City Cebu invites everyone to join the ongoing festivities and experience the festival’s vibrant pulse. Bring your friends and family, capture the moments, and share your own #SMSeasideStory. Make this Sinulog one for the books.

Here’s what you can look forward to: