Ex-Rep. Arnie Teves acquitted by Manila court for 2019 murder

Former lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. — Photo by Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines — Former Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has been acquitted by the Manila Regional Trial Court of the murder of Miguel Lopez Dungog, a former provincial board member of Negros Oriental’s 3rd district, and two others.

The demurrer to evidence submitted by Teves was granted by the Manila court in an order dated Jan. 5, 2026.

A demurrer to evidence is, in effect, a motion to dismiss filed by the accused after the prosecution finished its presentation of evidence. The demurrer is anchored on the ground that the evidence presented by the prosecution is insufficient.

Granting a demurrer to evidence is already considered an acquittal.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Teves back home to face Degamo slay charges

“The prosecution’s evidence is legally insufficient to sustain a conviction even if left unrebutted, the court is duty-bound to grant the demurrer to evidence,” Presiding Judge Eduardo Ramon Reyes said in the ruling.

He said: “To require the accused to present evidence under these circumstances would amount to an impermissible shifting of the burden of proof and a violation of the constitutional presumption of innocence.”

Aside from Teves, the court also granted the demurrers to evidence filed by co-accused Richard Cuadra and Rolando Pinili.

“For failure of the prosecution to establish a prima facie case, said accused are hereby acquitted of the crime charged,” the court said and ordered the Manila Jail to release the accused unless they are being held for another offense.

READ: Teves allowed to post bail but not for Degamo case

Despite the acquittal, Teves remains in detention as he is an accused in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and 10 others.

“Even assuming that Teves was acquitted in the Dungog case, he will not be released because he remains lawfully detained by virtue of his other pending criminal cases,” Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said.

The DOJ has not yet received a copy of the order. But Martinez assured that once the DOJ receives a copy of the court order, “it will immediately act upon the ruling and avail of all appropriate legal remedies available under the law.

Teves was brought back to the Philippines last May 29 after his arrest in Timor-Leste, where he had been seeking asylum for nearly two years.

He is currently under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at its facility in Building 14 inside the Maximum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison.

“The acquittal of former Congressman Arnolfo Teves of the crime of murder by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 15 of Manila is a vivid demonstration that the cases filed against Mr. Teves are nothing but harassment suits meant to persecute a political opponent,” his lawyer, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said.

Topacio added that Teves’ acquittal “shows how the Department of Justice has been weaponized for the purpose of vexing the critics of government. We are fortunate, however, to have found a fair and impartial tribunal that has proven itself truly independent and impervious to political pressures.” /das

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