Sinulog 2026: Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown to feature 37 contingents

Colorful performances bring the Cebu City Sports Center to life as dance troupes from Cebu schools come together to retell the history of the Sinulog Festival during the official launch on Jan. 9, 2026. | CDN Digital file photo/ Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A total of 37 contingents will participate in this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown set on Sunday, January 18, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This includes 12 out-of-town contingents, eight from Cebu Province and cities, and the 17 Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 participants.

Meanwhile, the Karansa Culture & Arts from Danao City, Masskara Festival from Bacolod City, and the Cebu City Government will join as guest performers.

READ: Sinulog 2026: News, updates on Cebu’s grandest festival

Grand Parade

According to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), this year’s street parade is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival earlier said the event would start right after the 7:30 a.m. Holy Mass at the CCSC, aiming to have the finale earlier than in previous years.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City hospitals placed under Code Blue status

From the main venue, the parade will pass through P. Del Rosario Street, Imus Road, General Maxilom Avenue, Osmeña Boulevard, and R. Landon Extension, before making its way back to the CCSC.

The city government has assured the safety of all spectators, with over 6,500 security and emergency personnel deployed in the key areas of the six kilometer Sinulog Grand Parade route.

READ: Cebu City braces for 4 to 5 million visitors for Sinulog 2026

City Councilor and SFI Committee Member Dave Tumulak previously shared that the Department of Health has deployed additional medical teams from Cebu Province to support city responders along the parade route.

He added that the Cebu City Medical Center and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center have been placed under Code Blue status to ensure quick medical and emergency response for attendees, which is expected to reach five million on Sunday.

READ: Devotee City opens Friday to house Sinulog pilgrims

Devotee City

Meanwhile, the Sinulog Devotee City 2026 officially opened on Friday, January 16, to provide free sleeping quarters and basic services for pilgrims who reside outside the city.

This year’s temporary accommodation is located in front of the Cebu Central Post Office along A. Pigafetta Street near Plaza Independencia and is set to run until Sunday.

READ: Two free e-buses rolled out for Sinulog 2026 as Devotee City opens

For devotees who wish to commute to the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor activities, the city government also deployed two electric buses offering free rides from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

One bus will serve devotees from the north, passing through SM City Cebu and Gaisano Mall before looping back at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. Another bus will operate from the south, shuttling passengers from SM Seaside Cebu to the Basilica.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City to enforce liquor ban

Reminders for attendees

As Cebu prepares for one of the country’s grandest religious and cultural festival, the city government has reminded the public to maintain proper decorum and remain safe throughout the Sinulog period.

Alcoholic drinks are banned along and near the parade route, following the implementation of a liquor ban on January 17 and 18, covering areas within 300 meters from assembly points, parade routes, and dispersal areas.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds

The Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office, pursuant to Executive Orders No. 51 and 53, s. 2026, announced that buying, selling, distributing, and publicly drinking alcohol are prohibited from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

Meanwhile, Mayor Archival advised attendees to be prepared in case the rainy weather continues on Sunday, urging spectators and devotees to bring umbrellas and wear proper clothing.

State weather bureau Pagasa earlier forecast cloudy skies with a low chance of rain on Sinulog day, but warned that heat indices could remain high, ranging from 33°C to 38°C. / With reports from Lyle Andales and Pia Piquero.

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