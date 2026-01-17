Binaliw landfill collapse: DSWD to provide aid to affected families

GROUND ZERO. Rescue operation in Barangay Binaliw in Cebu City where a landslide occurred at a sanitary landfill on Jan. 8, 2026, killing eight people and wounding 12 others. The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Friday (Jan. 16) said it will provide aid under the Assistance to Individuals and Crisis (AICS) program to the affected families.(Photo courtesy of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. Facebook page)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be providing aid under the Assistance to Individuals and Crisis Situations (AICS) program to the families and individuals affected by the fatal landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, an official said Friday.

“The DSWD is working closely with the local government unit (LGU), ensuring that the affected families are provided with the needed intervention, especially as retrieval operations are still on-going,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said in a statement.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

“Kasalukuyan na din pong pinoproseso ng Departamento ang pagbibigay ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) sa mga apektado ng krisis na ito (The DSWD is processing the provision of AICS to the affected families),” the DSWD spokesperson said.

On Jan. 8, a large section of the landfill operated by the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. gave way, burying sanitation workers under tons of garbage, soil, steel trusses, and office structures located near the base of the landfill.

READ: Rescue continues despite bad weather; Binaliw death toll hits 28

In the days following the incident, DSWD Field Office 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero, together with Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD) chief Lilibeth Cabiara, visited the site to assess the situation, monitor ongoing operations, and ensure the provision of immediate aid to the affected families.

Read-to-Eat Food (RTEF) boxes were immediately provided to the victims and to the families of those buried in the waste landslide.

READ: Burying lives under complacency

Temporary tents were also provided near the landfill to accommodate families seeking updates on their missing loved ones.

As of the latest report, 18 individuals remain hospitalized due to injuries, while 11 individuals are still missing, and 25 fatalities have been recorded.

Search, rescue, and retrieval operations remain ongoing with support from various agencies, including the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), which has augmented ground operations and incident management coordination. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP