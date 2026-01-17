Celebrate Sinulog weekend with an award-winning feast at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

As the drums beat louder and the city pulses with the energy of the grandest festival in the country, the excitement of Sinulog is undeniable. However, with the jam-packed celebrations, long processions, and the vibrant heat of the festivities, one can’t deny the fatigue and hunger that set in.

This special buffet is available for three days only! Book your table at https://forms.office.com/r/WXYX9a8Ubk.

To keep your festive spirit high, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino invites you to retreat from the crowds and refuel at UNO. From January 16 to 18, the hotel is hosting an exclusive Cebuano-themed buffet featuring the region’s flavors that serves as the ultimate “festival fuel” for locals and tourists alike.

A gold-standard culinary collaboration

The highlight of this year’s Sinulog celebration is a powerhouse collaboration between the master chefs of Waterfront Cebu City and Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Mactan. On January 18, the buffet elevates to a world-class level as it features the award-winning masterpieces from the prestigious “Cebu Goes Culinary” competition.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to indulge in medal-winning dishes that showcase the absolute peak of Cebuano culinary technique. Every bite tells a story of heritage reimagined:

Pungko-Pungko Re-envisioned: Experience the beloved street-side tradition elevated with gourmet precision, offering that perfect, golden crunch.

The Famous SuTuKil: Savor the smoky, charred perfection of Sugba (grilled), the delicate, ginger-infused warmth of Tinowa (broth), and the bright, citrusy zing of Kinilaw (ceviche).

Cebuano Comforts: Delight in the velvety texture of traditional Putomaya (sticky rice) paired with the iconic, intricately woven Puso (hanging rice).

Artisanal Foundations: Taste the vibrant, sharp complexity of locally sourced coconut vinegar and hand-pressed coconut milk, which serve as the soulful backbone of these regional delicacies.

The ultimate festival fuel

For only 1,188 pesos for lunch and 1,688 pesos for dinner, diners can indulge in a spread that honors the rich food culture of Sugbo. From the iconic lechon and crispy chicharon bulaklak to the refined, award-winning “Cebu Goes Culinary” entries, every bite is a tribute to the Queen City of the South.

Don’t let hunger slow down your Sinulog beat. Whether you’re taking a break from the parade or looking for a grand place to celebrate with family, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is the place to be.

This special buffet is available for three days only! Book your table at https://forms.office.com/r/WXYX9a8Ubk.