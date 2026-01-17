Thousands join fluvial procession despite threats of rain

Hundreds of vessels took part in the fluvial procession held earlier today, with at least 420 boats joining the annual religious activity. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There’s a scientific explanation behind the old adage “red skies in the morning, sailor’s warning”.

It means that a bad weather is looming.

When Cebu welcomed the Bisperas of the 461st Fiesta Señor on Saturday, January 17, it woke up to crimson skies.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026: Coast Guard enters final phase of preparations for fluvial procession

Yet threats of rains did not stop thousands of devotees in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu to troop to the coast and witness Saturday’s Fluvial Procession, which marks the eve of the Feast of the Holy Child.

“Our faith and devotion (to the Holy Child) remains strong despite the trials we faced recently,” said Fr. Andres Rivera Jr., rector at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, in his homily during the Reenactment of the first Mass that follows the Fluvial Procession.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds

More than 420 vessels joined this year’s waterborne parade, with Lite Ferries 10, a roll-on-roll-off (roro) vessel from Cebu-based Lite Shipping Company, leading the flotilla as the Galleon.

The number of boats, motorbancas and sea vessels that participated this year’s fluvial was higher compared to those in 2025.

Like last year, today’s Fluvial Procession featured the Sagradia Familia as the Galleon carried the images of St. Joseph the Worker, Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Señor. Sto. Niño.

Among those who witnessed and welcomed the Sagrada Familia at Pier 1 was Lengei Noval, 35, of Compostela, a father of one and a maintenance worker at a food processing company in Cebu.

Noval said he has been joining the Netibo for 15 years, calling it a panata to the Señor Sto. Niño.

He shared that he made the devotion after praying for stable work to support his family, something he says has since been granted.

Except for slight delays, the Fluvial Procession on Saturday went generally smooth and peaceful, according to authorities.

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