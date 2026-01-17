IN PHOTOS: Fluvial Procession 2026

By: Neil Povadora - CDN Digital Social Media Specialist |January 17,2026 - 11:25 AM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Fluvial Procession, one of the highlights of the 461st Fiesta Señor celebration, took place on Saturday, January 17, as devotees of all ages gathered for a morning of devotion.
From the seas filled with colorful vessels to the crowds awaiting along the shores, here are scenes from the early morning seaborne procession.
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