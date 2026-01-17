IN PHOTOS: Fluvial Procession 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Fluvial Procession, one of the highlights of the 461st Fiesta Señor celebration, took place on Saturday, January 17, as devotees of all ages gathered for a morning of devotion.

From the seas filled with colorful vessels to the crowds awaiting along the shores, here are scenes from the early morning seaborne procession.

Hundreds of vessels took part in the fluvial procession held earlier today, with at least 420 boats joining the annual religious activity. 275 motorized bancas and 145 large vessels participated in this year’s procession. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

The M/V Lite Ferry Ten of Lite Shipping Corporation, which served as the official galleon for the 2026 Fiesta Señor fluvial parade during its departure, heading toward the Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) in Lapu-Lapu City. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

Ships of all kinds, led by the MV Lite Ferry Ten, the official galleon carrying the images of the Holy Family, fill the waters of the Mactan Channel during the early morning Fluvial Procession today, January 17. | CDN Digital photo / Mun Nillas

As early as 6 a.m., devotees crowd ‘Plaza sa Katawhan’ and nearby areas overlooking Cebu City’s coastal waters to witness the Fluvial Procession, as they await the galleon carrying the image of Señor Sto. Niño. | CDN Digita photo / Lyle Andales

Devotees line the shores as they await the galleon carrying the images of the Holy Family to pass by. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

At dawn, the skies of Cebu City were painted red ahead of the Fluvial Procession on Saturday, January 17, marking the journey that brings the holy image of Señor Sto. Niño back home. | CDN Digital photo / Mun Nillas

MV Lite Ferry Ten, the official galleon used to carry the images of the Holy Family on the sea. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

Security forces, festival dancers, and event marshals are in place at Pier 1 in Cebu City, where the Sagrada Familia is expected to arrive following the fluvial procession. | CDN Digital photo / Pia Piquero

A scene during the arrival of the Sagrada Familia at Pier 1 in Cebu City on Saturday, January 17, following the annual Fluvial Procession marking the return of the Holy Family to the city. | CDN Digital photo / Pia Piquero

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