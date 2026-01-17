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IN PHOTOS: Fluvial Procession 2026

By: Neil Povadora - CDN Digital Social Media Specialist | January 17,2026 - 11:25 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Fluvial Procession, one of the highlights of the 461st Fiesta Señor celebration, took place on Saturday, January 17, as devotees of all ages gathered for a morning of devotion.

From the seas filled with colorful vessels to the crowds awaiting along the shores, here are scenes from the early morning seaborne procession.

Fluvial Procession
Hundreds of vessels took part in the fluvial procession held earlier today, with at least 420 boats joining the annual religious activity. 275 motorized bancas and 145 large vessels participated in this year’s procession. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

Fluvial Procession
The M/V Lite Ferry Ten of Lite Shipping Corporation, which served as the official galleon for the 2026 Fiesta Señor fluvial parade during its departure, heading toward the Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) in Lapu-Lapu City. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

Fluvial Procession
Ships of all kinds, led by the MV Lite Ferry Ten, the official galleon carrying the images of the Holy Family, fill the waters of the Mactan Channel during the early morning Fluvial Procession today, January 17. | CDN Digital photo / Mun Nillas

Fluvial Procession
As early as 6 a.m., devotees crowd ‘Plaza sa Katawhan’ and nearby areas overlooking Cebu City’s coastal waters to witness the Fluvial Procession, as they await the galleon carrying the image of Señor Sto. Niño. | CDN Digita photo / Lyle Andales

Fluvial Procession
Devotees line the shores as they await the galleon carrying the images of the Holy Family to pass by. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

Fluvial Procession
At dawn, the skies of Cebu City were painted red ahead of the Fluvial Procession on Saturday, January 17, marking the journey that brings the holy image of Señor Sto. Niño back home. | CDN Digital photo / Mun Nillas

Fluvial Procession
MV Lite Ferry Ten, the official galleon used to carry the images of the Holy Family on the sea. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

Fluvial Procession
Security forces, festival dancers, and event marshals are in place at Pier 1 in Cebu City, where the Sagrada Familia is expected to arrive following the fluvial procession. | CDN Digital photo / Pia Piquero

Fluvial Procession
A scene during the arrival of the Sagrada Familia at Pier 1 in Cebu City on Saturday, January 17, following the annual Fluvial Procession marking the return of the Holy Family to the city. | CDN Digital photo / Pia Piquero

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TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, fluvial procession
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