Archival prays for fair weather, says Sinulog Grand Parade to end early

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Phiippines — As the Cebu City government and organizers do the finishing touches for tomorrow’s Sinulog Grand Parade, Mayor Nestor Archival said he was hoping for fair weather on Sunday, festival day.

Mayor Archival also assured the public that safety measures, including a liquor ban and tighter crowd control, were firmly in place.

READ: Sinulog 2026 schedule of activities in Cebu

Favorable weather conditions, liquor ban

In an interview during the fluvial procession, Archival said he was praying for favorable weather conditions amid recent rains. Despite this, he said the grand parade would push through.

The mayor also said that an executive order enforcing a liquor ban within a 300-meter perimeter of the Sinulog event areas was already in effect.

READ: Rains, thunderstorms likely for Sinulog bisperas — Pagasa

Why drinking, street parties regulated

Drinking and street parties are being regulated to ensure they do not spill onto major roads, especially at the parade route during the Grand mardi gras.

Establishments have been informed of the restrictions and have expressed their willingness to cooperate, he added. Violators may face administrative fines.

“So far, we have not received reports of major problems. Our priority is the safety of the people,” Archival said.

READ: Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

First time

He said this year would mark his first time attending the fluvial procession as mayor, describing the experience as meaningful after seeing the large number of vessels and devotees who joined the activity.

He also said that the city would focus in the coming days on cleaning coastal waters, particularly after observing floating garbage in the seas.

Aside from that, Archival advised devotees joining the procession to bring rain gear and closely watch over their children with possible rains happening today.

He also said the Sinulog Festival Grand Parade activities on Sunday, January 18, would end earlier than usual, with a Mass scheduled at 7:30 a.m. and the main activities targeted to conclude by 8:45 p.m.

He said this would be done to better manage crowds and ensure public safety.