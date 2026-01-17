TS Ada also poses lahar threat at Mt. Kanlaon

HAZARD ALERT – Kanlaon Volcano, as seen from Barangay Cabacungan in La Castellana, Negros Occidental, on Tuesday, remains active amid warnings from Phivolcs that rains from TropicalStorm Ada could trigger life-threatening lahar flows. The volcano recently emitted ash and recorded 46 volcanic earthquakes. (PHOTO BY CABACUNGAN BARANGAY CAPTAIN MARVIN ESCANDER)

BACOLOD CITY—The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and local disaster response authorities have warned that Tropical Storm Ada is bringing multiple hazards across the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, including the risk of life-threatening lahar flows from Mt. Kanlaon and widespread flooding in Eastern Visayas.

Phivolcs said on Friday that rains from TS Ada could trigger lahar flows along major channels draining the southern, western, and eastern slopes of Mt. Kanlaon. Communities in predetermined hazard zones were urged to stay vigilant and ready for possible evacuations.

READ: Rains, thunderstorms likely for Sinulog bisperas — Pagasa

Mari-Andylene Quintia, Phivolcs resident volcanologist at the Mt. Kanlaon Observatory in La Carlota City, explained that lahar deposits on Kanlaon are not just from recent ash emissions but also from past eruptions. Heavy rainfall can mobilize large volumes of gravel and boulders, posing risks of impact, inundation, burial and washout. The destructive potential of such flows was highlighted during Typhoon “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi) in November 2025.

Communities at risk include Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla and San Carlos City in Negros Occidental, as well as Canlaon City in Negros Oriental. Phivolcs reiterated that rainfall-induced volcanic sediment flows could occur at any time, and residents are advised to avoid traversing affected streams. Mt. Kanlaon remains at alert level 2.

Meanwhile, in Eastern Visayas, flooding has affected more than 620 families, or over 2,300 individuals, prompting class and work suspensions in several local government units. Borongan City in Eastern Samar reported the highest number of affected residents, with 534 families, or 2,120 people, impacted by rising waters.

READ: LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu on Jan. 16 due to Ada

In Naval town, Biliran, 93 families, or 341 individuals, were preemptively evacuated.

Tacloban City also reported rising floodwaters in several barangays, prompting acting Mayor Raymund Romualdez to suspend classes on Friday.

Class suspension

The provincial government of Biliran similarly suspended classes and work, except for essential offices.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepared 162,656 food packs and 17,529 nonfood items, including hygiene and family kits, for distribution to affected families.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office urged local governments to continuously monitor the TS Ada and conduct preemptive evacuations in flood-prone areas.

All police units in Eastern Visayas were placed on heightened alert to help secure personnel equipment, and vehicles for potential rescue and relief operations. Eastern Visayas was under Signal No. 1 as of Friday morning.

In Northern Mindanao, light to moderate rains were reported in Cagayan de Oro City and parts of Bukidnon province as Ada approached the Surigao coast.

While the region is not directly in the storm’s path, authorities are monitoring key watershed areas. Rains were observed in Libona, Mampayag, Dahilayan, and Lindaban in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, which serve as headwaters that could trigger flooding in the Lapasan to Bugo areas of Cagayan de Oro if rainfall intensifies.

Cloudy skies and light rains were also reported in Talakag and Baungon towns, which feed the Cagayan River.

In the Bicol region, the provincial government of Masbate has ordered preemptive and forced evacuation of residents on Friday due to the continuous heavy rains brought by TS Ada.

READ: TS Ada further intensifies; Signal No. 2 up in 7 areas

Gov. Ricardo Kho said the local officials must immediately evacuate the residents in low-lying and coastal areas.

Classes at all levels were also suspended at 1 p.m. to ensure safety of the public.

Pagasa issued a yellow warning, which means heavy rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying areas. —WITH REPORTS FROM JOEY A. GABIETA, CONG B. CORRALES AND MA. APRIL MIER-MANJARES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP