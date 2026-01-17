Ayala Center Cebu kicks off Sinulog Weekend with Festival Beats

Cebu’s shopping and dining hotspot, Ayala Center Cebu, ushers in the Sinulog weekend with a fusion of festive and “maoy” (emotional) music headlined by Singer-Actress Gigi de Lana at the mall’s The Terraces.

Experience the country’s biggest festival at Ayala Center Cebu, where a wide array of shopping and dining destinations awaits. Viva Pit Señor!

Known for acing high-pitched songs and slaying every performance, Gigi de Lana electrified the space, leaving the crowd dancing and chanting for more. She also belted out some of her most recommended covers, including Celine Dion’s “All by Myself.”

She also paid homage to Cebuano resilience amid the destructive earthquake and typhoons that struck Cebu in 2025 through a heartfelt tribute, singing South Border’s “Rainbow.”

Vispop in the spotlight

Sharing the stage were local music favorites and Visayan Pop (Vispop) champions Kurt Fick and The Wonggoys.

The “HAHAHAHasula” singer-songwriter Kurt Fick took the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions, igniting the venue with his upbeat, feel-good hits before slowing things down and laying bare the vulnerability of his songwriting. As he performed emotionally resonant songs like “Di Na” and “HAHAHAHasula,” the crowd shifted from dancing along to singing with him—proof of how deeply his music connects with listeners.

The Wonggoys, on the other hand, kept Ayala Center Cebu’s patrons jumping in place as they performed their own hits and renditions of Vispop staples. In solidarity with those affected by the recent trash slide at Cebu City’s Binaliw Landfill, they performed their purpose-driven single “Plastic,” which highlights the importance of proper waste segregation.

Festival Beats is just one of the many activities Ayala Center Cebu has prepared for the entirety of the Sinulog weekend. While centered on music—its amplification and appreciation—the event also embodies this year’s Fiesta Señor theme: “In Santo Niño, We Are One.”

Experience the country’s biggest festival at Ayala Center Cebu, where a wide array of shopping and dining destinations awaits. Viva Pit Señor!

For more information about Ayala Center Cebu and its Sinulog 2026 offerings, visit or message their official Facebook page.