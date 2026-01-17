LOOK: Sinulog sa Pasil fills streets with color and festivity

Color and festiveness filled Barangay Pasil in Cebu City as the residents celebrated their own Sinulog following the fluvial procession in honor of Señor Sto. Niño on Saturday, January 17. | CDN DIgital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Pasil burst into color and movement on Saturday, January 17, as residents marked Sinulog sa Pasil, holding their own celebration following the early morning fluvial procession in honor of Señor Sto. Niño.

Festive energy filled the barangay, particularly around the fish port area, where residents exchanged cheerful greetings of “Pit Señor!” as drum beats echoed through the streets.

A woman dances on top of a platform during the Sinulog sa Pasil on Saturday, January 17. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

A short parade wound its way through the community, drawing smiles from onlookers as young performers enticed the crowd.

Children dressed in vibrant costumes led the celebration, offering dances to the Child Jesus in a display of devotion that reflected the barangay’s deep-rooted Sinulog tradition.

The performances were accompanied by rhythmic drum instrumentals, adding to the lively atmosphere that spread across the neighborhood.

A young festival queen with her dancers in costumes behind her. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

Sinulog sa Pasil forms part of the barangay’s annual observance of the bisperas of its fiesta, which coincides with the wider Sinulog festivities in Cebu City.

With Señor Sto. Niño as their patron, the community’s celebration blended faith and festivity, turning everyday streets into a stage for prayer, music, and movement.