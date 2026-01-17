Councilors’ cars clamped during Sinulog due to lack of ID

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) on Saturday clarified that the clamping of vehicles involving city officials along D. Jakosalem Street on January 13 was part of a clearing operation after they received a complaint from the Sinulog 2026 Multi-Agency Coordination Center about vehicles in a No Parking Zone. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) clarified on Saturday that the clamping of vehicles owned by city councilors along D. Jakosalem Street during Sinulog 2026 was done because traffic enforcers could not immediately identify the cars as official vehicles and were responding to a formal complaint.

In an official statement, CCTO said the Traffic Enforcement and Operations Division (TEOD) conducted a clearing operation on January 13 after the Sinulog 2026 Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) reported the presence of unauthorized vehicles parked in a designated no-parking zone.

According to CCTO, several vehicles found in the area were unattended, privately owned, and unmarked. While some bore Sinulog 2026 stickers, no drivers were present to confirm ownership at the time of the inspection.

READ: Pepito downplays car clamp, cites City Hall ‘communication gap’

“As part of standard procedure, clamp boots were attached but not locked, and no citation tickets were issued,” CCTO said.

The office said the immobilization was immediately halted after City Councilors Alvin Arcilla and Winston Pepito arrived at the site and identified the vehicles as theirs.

The clamp boots were removed, and no further enforcement action was taken.

CCTO noted that these subsequent actions were not shown in videos that later circulated online, which it said contributed to public misunderstanding of the incident.

“Parking privileges apply only to properly identified vehicles,” the agency said.

READ: Alcover, Arce, Archival feud online over Cebu City Hall parking incident

It stressed that Sinulog stickers serve as vehicle passes and not as parking permits. “It would be impossible, if not difficult, to determine ownership of an unmarked and unattended private vehicle.”

CCTO chief Raquel Bohol Arce said the operation was conducted without intent to offend city officials and was solely meant to enforce traffic regulations and respond to official complaints, particularly during the heightened congestion of the Sinulog season.

The clamping incident triggered a public dispute within City Hall, spilling onto social media during Sinulog week.

On January 14, Councilor Jun Alcover criticized Arce in a Facebook Live broadcast, accusing her of arrogance and questioning the clamping of councilors’ vehicles despite instructions from the Office of the Vice Mayor to temporarily park along the Yutivo side of City Hall.

Pepito, whose vehicle was among those clamped, later said the issue was “not a big deal” but became controversial due to what he described as a communication gap within City Hall.

He said councilors were instructed to park in the area after their usual parking spaces near the Legislative Building were occupied by devotees attending Santo Niño novena activities.

Pepito stressed that councilors merely followed official guidance and should not be faulted for doing so. He added that the incident reflected deeper coordination issues between the executive and legislative branches of the city government.

Arce, however, maintained that the enforcement was proper, reiterating that the area was reserved for emergency vehicles and that enforcers acted after police vehicles could no longer park due to congestion.

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Mayor Nestor Archival weighed in on January 15, backing CCTO’s explanation and urging public officials to exercise restraint, particularly on social media.

He emphasized that not all issues should be aired publicly without proper coordination and verification.

“As public officials, we have the responsibility to be careful, fair, and responsible, especially on social media,” Archival said.

CCTO called for public understanding and cooperation as it continues to enforce traffic rules and ensure order and safety during Sinulog festivities, saying it remains focused on its mandate despite the controversy.

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